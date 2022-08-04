Sling TV Updates Grid Guide to Make It Easier to Find What to Watch

Last year, Sling TV launched an all-new App with an updated user interface (UI). While there were mixed reviews when it was first released, Sling TV has been making improvements over the last year.

First the company re-added their “Mini Guide” to the new interface, then the ability to see a live picture-in-picture while you browse the full-screen Grid Guide.

Now, the company is making another subtle change — this time to the display of the Grid Guide itself. Sling has now made each row in the guide uniform and made each row a bit smaller. That means that you can now see up to eight channels at once in the grid, up from the previous total of five. The live TV streaming service is also are no longer enlarging the currently selected channel, which many users found distracting.

Old Guide

The new update has rolled out on Apple TV, with the expectation that it will come to other platforms including Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku shortly. The new Sling TV app, which rolled out in April, is available on all major platforms, including iOS and Android.

Currently, Sling TV is offering new users free access to the service until Aug. 20, meaning that you can stream any plan including all add-ons for free for over two weeks. This is deal is perfect if you want to watch Premier League, NFL preseason football, or if you just want to try their new and improved app.