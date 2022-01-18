Sling TV and Yahoo! Offering Free Preview of NBA League Pass Through January 22

With the NBA 2021-22 in mid-gear, many streaming services including Sling TV and the Yahoo! Sports App are giving a sneak peek of NBA League Pass through January 22nd. If you don’t subscribe to those services, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of NBA League Pass directly from the NBA’s website.

Yesterday, NBA League Pass dropped the price of the service to just $49.99 for the rest of the season, and includes access to NBA TV.

For Sling users, after the free preview, you can choose between Team Pass ($13.99 a month) or League Pass ($13.99 a month), which offer either a single or every NBA team. While NBA League Pass doesn’t normally offer games that are on ESPN and TNT, you would still be able to stream those as part of your Sling Orange plan.

If you instead want to just get the rest of the year for under $50, you can sign-up directly from the NBA's website.

How to Get NBA League Pass For $49.99

Select “NBA League Pass with NBA TV”

Create Your Account

Complete Payment

What’s The Difference Between NBA League Pass Plans?

Team Pass includes live and on-demand HD telecasts of a single team, while League Pass includes every team. If you upgrade to League Pass Premium, you’ll also get access to an in-arena stream during commercial breaks.

With all plans, you can choose the home and away feed. They also have in-stream advanced stats, so you can check the players’ and teams’ performance without leaving the stream. After the game, you will have access to full-length and 10-min condensed replays. For those games that are blacked out, you will get on-demand access 3 days after the broadcast.

Adding NBA TV to your NBA League Pass subscription adds another 100 games to the package, since nationally televised games on NBA TV, ABC, ESPN, and TNT, as well as games available in your local market, are blacked out.