Sling TV is Suing Peloton, This is Why

Three companies are accused of wrongfully using patents held by Dish Network — but we’re not talking about other live TV streaming services.

Dish Network, parent company of Sling TV is suing Peloton, Icon Health & Fitness, and fitness shapewear brand Lululemon over alleged patent infringements related to their streaming technology.

The suits were filed in Texas and Delaware, and accuse the fitness companies of illegally using a Dish Network patent that, “allows Internet users to stream content from across the world in real time at the highest possible quality.” Dish is seeking financial compensation and a block of further unauthorized use of their streaming technology.

According to Bloomberg, the patent relates to ways of improving online video quality, particularly when rewinding or fast-forwarding, along with the ability to browse multiple streams at once without bandwidth issues. Dish says that this technology is used with Sling and its ability to offer live streaming television over the internet.

Dish is taking things a step further, filing a complaint to the U.S. International Trade Commission, seeking to block the U.S. imports of Peloton bikes, NordicTrack treadmills, and Mirror workout panels. While these companies are based in the United States (or in Lululemon’s case, domiciled in the U.S.,) many of their products are made in China. Lululemon acquired Mirror, the unique home fitness product, last summer. An Icon spokesperson said the company would “vigorously defend against these meritless claims.” Bloomberg did not receive any comments from Peloton or Lululemon.

The streaming technology was created by Move Networks Inc., “a streaming tech platform delivering live and multi-channel television via internet to PC, TV and mobile devices users,” according to their Crunchbase account. Dish acquired Move Networks in 2010. Dish sued Univision back in 2019 for similar alleged infringements. The two companies settled out of court later that year. We fully expect things to end in a similar fashion here.