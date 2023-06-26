Smart TVs Equipped with Webcams Continue to Spread; What Will Camera-Outfitted TVs be Best For?

The COVID-19 pandemic completely changed the way that we use our webcams. Zoom meetings replaced boardroom gatherings practically overnight, and webcams became an essential tool for doing business in a world that often couldn’t stray much farther than its own front door.

The worst of the pandemic may be past, but the changes it wrought on the way we work and use our webcams have endured. More and more frequently, original equipment manufacturers are now installing cameras in smart TVs, allowing users to turn the biggest screen in their houses into a tool for work meetings, talking to friends and family, and much more.

The Verge reports that the British broadcasting company and Comcast subsidiary Sky is launching a line of new TVs outfitted with cameras. Sony’s Bravia Cam accessory first rolled out webcam-equipped sets in 2022 according to 9to5Google, allowing these sets to be equipped with a dedicated Zoom app for the first time. TVs with cameras are spreading, and there are tons of potential applications for such devices.

Social media providers should be doing everything they can to help convince TV manufacturers to include cameras in their sets. Younger generations already spend more time on platforms such as TikTok and YouTube than they do watching traditional streamers like Netflix, and social media companies have responded by increasing the amount of content available on smart TVs. If platforms can give users a way to start creating content with a bigger screen, watching it on the same device will help drive time spent with those social media services even higher.

There are undoubtedly uses for webcam-equipped TVs in the gaming sector, as well. Netflix reportedly wants to start offering its mobile games on smart TVs, and those games could make use of the camera in the same way that Microsoft’s Xbox Kinect device does. Gamers could also potentially use webcams to stream their gaming sessions on platforms like Twitch.

The application that users will enjoy least for camera-equipped smart TVs is advertising. It’s essentially a foregone conclusion that advertisers will try to find some way to make use of cameras, especially in the form of interactive ads. A recent survey found that interactive video keeps users much more engaged than non-interactive, and the ability to show customers what a new product might look like in their actual living room would be a powerful advertising tool.

Privacy-minded customers will likely avoid smart TVs with cameras as long as they can, but they will be harder and harder to get away from as the years go by. They have a ton of potential applications, though users will probably have to get accustomed to having them used by advertisers at some point.