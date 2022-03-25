SNY Launches New App to Stream Live New York Mets Games

Heading into the delayed Major League Baseball season, SNY will have their own dedicated streaming app for the first time. New York Mets fans will be able to stream live games directly from the app which is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, iOS, and Android devices.

Previously, live Mets games were available via TV Everywhere using the NBC Sports App, but that will now be replaced by the new SNY App.

To access a 24/7 live feed of SportsNet NY — including live New York Mets games, New York Jets pre and post-game shows, UConn Women’s basketball games and pre and post-game coverage — fans will still need to authenticate with their TV Everywhere credentials. For streamers, that means those who subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV can use the app — since all of those platforms carry the SNY.

Currently, there is no way to subscribe to the SNY App directly, but more Regional Sports Networks are trending in that direction. There are rumors that MSG, which carries Rangers, Knicks, Devils, and Islanders games, will be launching a DTC service later this year.

SNY App Features: