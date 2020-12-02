Some fuboTV Subscribers to Receive NBA TV, NHL Network, & MLB Network in Base Tier

fuboTV has begun alerting some subscribers that they will now receive NBA TV, NHL Network, and MLB Network as part of the base plan of their Live TV Streaming Service. Previously, subscribers needed their fubo Extra ($5.99) or Sports Plus ($10.99) add-ons (which also include NFL RedZone & Pac-12 Networks) to receive the channels.

In an email to eligible subscribers fuboTV says, “As a thank you for being a loyal fuboTV subscriber we’re happy to be able to provide the addition of The NBA, NHL & MLB Networks at no additional charge. These will be included in your base package at your current price. You can now find them in your channel guide.”

We’re told to be eligible, you need to have had an active subscription from 8/31/2020 or earlier.

For those customers, the channels will be included in their fuboTV Standard Plan and above — which starts at $59.99 a month. Their base tier already included NFL Network for all streamers.

NBA TV offers original programming, highlights, and ~90 live regular season telecasts. They will also air preseason for the return of the NBA season in a few weeks.

MLB Network, which is primarily owned by Major League Baseball, brings more than 150 live games, daily news, highlights, and original programming like MLB Tonight and Hot Stove, as well as classic games and documentaries.

For hockey fans, NHL Network broadcasts ~100 non-exclusive games, with additional broadcasts during the pre-season and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It is also the exclusive some to the annual World Junior Hockey Championships, World Championships, and Memorial Cup. The channel broadcasts a daily live look-in and highlights show called NHL Tonight, simulcasts Sportsnet Hockey Central at Noon, and airs original series and classic games.

With the shutdown of PlayStation Vue, fuboTV and Sling TV are now the only services that carries NFL Network, NHL Network, MLB Network, and NBA TV.

In August, fuboTV added Disney-owned channels including ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network, SEC Network, and others.