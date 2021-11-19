Premier League Games on Cable Won’t Stream Live on Peacock As Part of New Deal

Yesterday, NBC and Premier League reached a new six-year rights extension that will see England’s top flight remain on NBC’s linear and digital platforms until 2028. While there had been some speculation the the entire package could be made available to those who only had Peacock, that won’t be the case.

When asked during a conference call yesterday, NBC Sports President, Jon Miller confirmed that many Premier League matches would remain cable-only and not available live on Peacock.

“That does not change. Those games that are exclusive to our cable and satellite partners will remain that way, and the games that are on Peacock, as well as on broadcast, will — the broadcast games will be simulcast on Peacock.”

In the past, games on NBC, NBCSN, and USA Network, were only made on-demand on Peacock. However, starting with the 2021-22 season, Premier League games that aired on NBC have also been simulcast live on Peacock.

There was hope that as part of the new rights deal, all games would be available on Peacock, but the won’t be the case. As part of the new rights deal, NBC games will continue to be simulcast on Peacock, but all games that air on USA Network, which will be the new home of Premier League starting next year – will only be available to those with cable, satellite, and a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pete Bevacqua, Chairman of NBC Sports Group, reiterated the importance of balancing the content across platforms:

We’ll continue to balance games throughout NBC, USA, and Peacock. I think it’s very important for the Premier League that there was a strong linear presence. That will continue. That’s critical to them. That’s critical to us. I think one of the great advantages we have at NBC is that we have this platform flexibility. We have such key platforms in broadcast, cable, and streaming. It sets us up well for the future, and part of a great relationship is working together to make sure that we position those games properly each year. I think that formula as it comes together, can change each year, the balance of games on those three platforms can change each year, but it’s absolutely our intent to maintain a strong linear presence for these games on NBC and USA, while, of course, also delivering a strong series of matchups on Peacock, as we have in the immediate past since the launch of Peacock.

Last season, NBCUniversal announced that they would be moving Premier League content previously available on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” to Peacock Premium.

Before moving to Peacock, NBC Sports Gold previously offered two season plans: Match Day Pass ($39.99) and Premier League Pass ($64.99). Match Day Pass came with live streaming of matches not available on television, while Premier League Pass ($64.99) added the ability to stream all games on-demand.

NBC and USA Network will continue to air Premier League live match coverage, as well as pre- and postmatch shows and additional shoulder programming. Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app with your TV Everywhere credentials.

All games that air on CNBC, NBCSN, and USA will be available to stream on-demand with Peacock starting at 9pm ET on the day of the game. This is in addition to all the telecasts that are available both live and on-demand exclusively with Peacock Premium.

Usually, most of the big clubs – like Chelsea and Manchester United – have about four games a season on Premier League Pass, while most other teams will have nearly half their games on the service.

NBC has been moving more sports content to Peacock, including this season Stanley Cup Final, select MLB games from their RSNs, and will feature live coverage of some of the biggest events of the Summer Games — including gymnastics, track & field, and the US Men’s Basketball Team.