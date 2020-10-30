Some T-Mobile Customers Will See Netflix Price Hike “Passed Through” in Coming Months

Yesterday, Netflix announced that they were raising the price of their 2-screen plan from $13 to $14 a month, and 4-screen plan from $16 to $18 a month. The streaming service, had been included for free for many T-Mobile customers as part of their Netflix On Us promotion.

Those on a T-Mobile Magenta, who get Netflix Basic (which didn’t see a price hike), and those on Magenta and T-Mobile ONE Plus, who get Netflix Standard included, won’t see an increase on their T-Mobile plan.

Those on a T-Mobile ONE plan will still get $10.99 towards Netflix Standard, but with the plan increasing by $1, they will now have to pay a little bit more.

Also, those who opted to upgrade to a subscription not included in their T-Mobile plan will see a price increase for Netflix on their T-Mobile bill. That means if you’ve upgraded from Netflix Basic to Netflix Standard, you’ll see a $1 increase, or from Netflix Standard to Premium, you’ll see a $2 increase.

The price increase is expected to appear in the coming months.

T-Mobile ONE customers who don’t want to pay the additional fee for Netflix can either remove the Netflix on Us promotion or move to a Magenta plan.

Under Magenta plans, Magenta customers will receive the Netflix basic subscription which allows you to stream in SD on a single device at the same time. This who upgrade to Magenta Plus, which includes 20GB of LTE hotspot data, will get the Netflix Standard 2-screen plan.

This is similar to how T-Mobile handled the last price hike, which saw T-Mobile One customers pay $2 more for the Standard and Premium plans starting in July.