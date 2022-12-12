Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘1923,’ ‘National Treasure,’ ‘Black Adam,’ More

Although winter doesn’t officially begin until Dec. 21, snow and bitter cold is in the forecast for much of the U.S. this week. With that in mind, it’s probably not a bad idea for audiences to have a good streaming plan in place, so they can hunker down and stay warm with some of the best content streaming services have to offer. From holiday baking shows to new hit movies fresh from Hollywood, there’ll be something new for everyone to enjoy as they fight the winter weather this week!

Monday, Dec. 12

‘Baking It’ Season Premiere | Peacock

A new batch of bakers compete in a series of thrilling and hilarious challenges designed by hosts Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph themselves to test the bakers more than ever for the chance to win some serious money and the adoration of the beloved “Baking It” judges, the Grandmothers!

Watch a Trailer for ‘Baking It’ Season 2:

This is the perfect way to start the week: a relaxing but still engaging baking competition show hosted by two of the funniest women on TV. Plus, these types of shows are perfect for stealing ideas when you’re searching for the perfect holiday recipe to bake.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

‘Kindred’ Series Premiere | Hulu

The series follows Dana James, a young woman who has just moved to Los Angeles to start a new life. But due to an unknown phenomenon, Dana finds that she has traveled back in time. As a Black woman, Dana must face the challenges of emerging in a time period where she is not accepted, and confront the secrets of her family’s past.

Kindred December 13, 2022

If you’re interested in historical drama, it’s a time of quality additions to streaming services. “Emancipation” on Apple TV+ will get more buzz, but this series should also be well worth your time. All eight episodes will debut on Tuesday, Dec. 13, so you can binge the whole first season as fast as you’d like.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

The Disney+ Original series “National Treasure” Edge of History” is an expansion of the “National Treasure” movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess — a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family — who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

This series should provide ample entertainment for the whole family. The “National Treasure” movie franchise offers a thrilling series of adventures laced with historical themes. The new series should provide a fascinating new perspective on those themes, with all the adventure and flare of the original movies.

Thursday, Dec. 15

‘Call Me Miss Cleo’ | HBO Max

Known for her larger-than-life persona and memorable accent, Miss Cleo, born Youree Dell Harris, garnered a nationwide cult following on the Psychic Readers Network, a popular telephone hotline that later came under fire for its alleged deceptive practices. Featuring interviews with celebrities and those closest to the self-proclaimed voodoo priestess, the film explores the many layers behind a complicated and charismatic figure.

Check out a Trailer for ‘Call Me Miss Cleo’:

Miss Cleo is one of the most ubiquitous pop-culture figures of the ’90s thanks to her late-night commercials. This documentary seems long overdue, and it will go in-depth into a woman who almost every American would recognize, but who very few probably know in reality.

Friday, Dec. 16

The newest DC film to head to streaming, “Black Adam” stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the titular antihero. In ancient Kahndaq, the slave Teth Adam was gifted the almighty powers of the gods, but he used those powers for vengeance and was imprisoned. Now, 5,000 years later, he is freed and once again imposes his dark sense of justice onto the world. Refusing to surrender, Teth Adam is challenged by a team of modern-day heroes known as the Justice Society, who seek to return him to eternal captivity.

The movie did incredibly well on its opening weekend, and audiences responded to the movie much more warmly than critics did. It has a viewer score of 89% according to Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting that while the film may not have done everything perfectly from a story-telling standpoint, it is absolutely worth checking out now that it’s available to stream.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills | Watch With a Subscription to Sling Blue

This Saturday night special NFL game is the best matchup of the day, featuring two AFC East teams as they jockey for playoff position. The Bills enter the game at 10-3, while the Dolphins enter with a record of 8-5.

There are implications for both teams in this game. The Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, are pursuing the No. 1 seed in the AFC while they try to keep Kansas City at bay. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins are firmly in the driver’s seat for one of the three wildcard spots, but if they can take down Buffalo here they still have a shot at winning the division.

Sunday, Dec. 18

‘1923’ Series Premiere | Paramount+

“1923,” the latest installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore a time before modern medicine and modern conveniences, when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the numerous Duttons who call it home.

Watch a Trailer for ‘1923’

This series is the newest show created by Taylor Sheridan, and it offers arguably more star power than any show yet produced by Sheridan. Oscar-winner Helen Mirren and Oscar-nominee Harrison Ford star in the series, which will be even easier to access than its beloved predecessor “Yellowstone” since “1923” streams on Paramount+.