Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Air,’ ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ ‘The Muppets Mayhem,’ More

Well TV fans, it’s official. More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America walked off the job in favor of the picket line last week, as a strike that many were dreading became reality. Instead of preparing new episodes for the fall TV season, writers are now attempting to fix what they’ve identified as unacceptable pay practices from studios.

The strike could have an effect on broadcast and streaming shows alike, meaning strike-shortened seasons of your favorite titles could be on the way later this year. Fortunately, none of the shows and movies coming new to streaming this week are affected by the strike! Keep reading, and maybe you’ll find something to help keep you entertained if the dispute drags on for another few months like the last writers’ strike.

Monday, May 8

‘Fear the Walking Dead: Live from Wondercon’ | AMC+

“Fear the Walking Dead” is the longest-running spin-off of the original “Walking Dead” series on AMC. It takes viewers back to the beginning of the zombie apocalypse, and shows the descent of the society audiences know into a sparsely populated world filled with the undead.

The series will return for its eighth season later this month, but diehard fans will want to check out this live Q&A session now available on AMC+. Stars and producers from “Fear the Walking Dead” appeared live at this year’s Wondercon to answer questions about the upcoming season, setting the stage for a truly epic group of new episodes that will debut on May 14.

Tuesday, May 9

In this revival of the beloved original series, unapologetically optimistic judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.

The Night Court crew seems set to go their own separate ways in the penultimate episode of the season. Dan is set to take a judgeship in Louisiana, and Gurgs has a job offer from Scotland Yard. But Abby’s attempts to be a good human wind up with her arrest, and now Dan has to bail her out. Will he leave New York for the bayou, or will he find a reason to stay in the season finale?

Wednesday, May 10

The Electric Mayhem Band goes on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.

Things are pretty tough in the world, these days. That’s why having the Muppets back on TV for their particular brand of warm-hearted and wacky adventures is such a gift to the entire TV audience. Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet can turn any frown upside down.

Thursday, May 11

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere | AMC+

Teddy brought about his vision of “The End” when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what “The Beginning” will look like. And they’ll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face.

But wait, isn’t the new season of “Fear the Walking Dead” supposed to debut on Sunday? It is for linear AMC viewers, but AMC+ subscribers get access to the premiere a full three days early. If you’re a “Walking Dead” fanatic, make sure you’re TBD to ensure you get early access to the Season 8 premiere of “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Friday, May 12

Discover the game-changing partnership between a then-undiscovered Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and culture with the Air Jordan brand. Go behind the scenes of the creation of one of the most recognizable athletic shoe lines in history.

Air April 5, 2023

The film is one of the first original titles from Amazon to make its way into theaters, and the company was well-rewarded for that move. “Air” currently holds a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and though its global box office of less than $100 million shows it has something of a niche audience, it’s a big boost to Prime Video’s reputation as a film producer.

Saturday, May 13

2023 XFL Championship Game | ABC, stream with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV

All season long, the XFL has been helping football fans forget their sadness that the NFL season doesn’t start up again until September. Now, see the best two squads in the XFL go head-to-head from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas for the right to be named league champions.

The North Division will be represented by the DC Defenders, who went 9-1 in the regular season under head coach Reggie Barlow. They’ll be heavily favored over the South Divison’s Arlington Renegades, who compiled a regular season record of 4-6 under coach Bob Stoops. Despite that record, the Renegades stomped the 7-3 Houston Roughnecks 26-11 in the Division Finals round, showing they’re just fine with being the underdogs.

Sunday, May 14

This five-part drama series portrays the searing aftermath of the disastrous FBI 1993 standoff at the Branch Davidian compound – an event that helped radicalize Timothy McVeigh, Terry Nichols, and many others. For better or for worse, the actions and decisions of that fateful spring galvanized American militia movements and helped catalyze events that led up to the Oklahoma City Bombing.

This series takes viewers deep into the dramatic events that preceded one of the worst domestic terrorist incidents in American history. It shows how the events of the Oklahoma City Bombing were directly related to what happened in Waco, and how Federal investigators missed such a horrific threat to the nation.