Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘American Born Chinese,’ ‘Barry,’ ‘Succession’ Series Finales, More

The end of May traditionally also means that fall TV shows are gearing up to end their season finales. But that tradition hails from a time when TV seasons were nearly 30 episodes in length, and spanned from their premieres in early September all the way through late spring.

Streaming has changed essentially everything about that schedule. Although new TV shows are still traditionally released in the fall, streaming has no set calendar, and new titles release whenever studio executives see a lull in their calendar. Coincidentally, there are a couple of big-name streaming shows that will air their season (and series) finales this week, even though their premiere episodes aired not last September, but earlier this spring. Check them out below, along with all the other fantastic titles coming to streaming this week!

Monday, May 22

NBA Western Conference Finals Game 4, Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers | ESPN, stream with a subscription to Sling TV

It’s been a long, strange trip of an NBA playoffs this year. After some key acquisitions at the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers looked primed to cause never-ending headaches for every other team in the Western Conference during the playoffs, despite entering the tournament as the No. 7 seed.

But through three games, the Lakers have not found an answer to the Denver Nuggets, who have ridden superstar center Nikola Jokic and the clutch performances of guard Jamal Murray to a 3-0 series lead. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the Conference Finals, and if Denver completes the sweep on Monday, it will stamp its ticket to its first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

Tuesday, May 23

When Billy Batson speaks the name of an ages-old wizard, he is transformed into the World’s Mightiest Mortal—Shazam! Now Batson and his foster siblings, who can also transform into superheroes by saying the magic word, are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas. The Daughters have a weapon that could destroy the world, and it’s up to the team to stop them!

The newest DC film to hit theaters will help highlight the launch of Warner Bros. Discovery’s newest streaming platform Max. There are a host of new shows and movies debuting on Max on May 23, but this blockbuster movie is the perfect way to celebrate the release of a new and powerful streaming service.

Wednesday, May 24

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, “American Born Chinese” tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

Considering how popular its namesake graphic novel was with kids and parents, “American Born Chinese” could become a certified hit for Disney+ in no time. An all-star cast featuring Oscar nominees Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and guest star Stephanie Hsu will only help boost the show’s profile further.

Thursday, May 25

‘Team Rubicon’ Series Premiere | The Roku Channel

This original new series comes from the producers of “This Old House,” the most trusted brand in home improvement. “Team Rubicon” is based on the veteran-led humanitarian organization by the same name that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. “This Old House’s” Kevin O’Connor hosts this new series that sheds light on the wonderful work of this organization.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Team Rubicon’ on The Roku Channel:

This series is just the latest in Roku’s growing lineup of original titles. It highlights the heroic efforts of an organization dedicated to keeping people housed, a duty that will become more and more important as economic and climate conditions conspire to make affordable housing harder and harder to find.

Friday, May 26

End your week the right way with a new, original title from Shudder. “Influencer” tells the story of Madison (Emily Tennant, “Riverdale”), a popular social media influencer who is having a lonely and uneventful trip in Thailand despite what she tells her followers on Instagram. While reflecting on her boyfriend canceling the trip, she meets CW (Cassandra Naud, “See”), a fearless and enigmatic traveler who offers to take her to some of the most Instagram-worthy locations.

Influencer May 18, 2023

Together they share authentic meals and drinks with locals, discussing the differences between Madison’s online presence and CW’s lack of one. After showing Madison all of the amazing sights, things take a different turn when CW brings her to a surprise location - a deserted island that is completely off the grid.

Saturday, May 27

Former star track athlete, Sydney, is now a successful food blogger who still holds a flame for her college boyfriend whom she hasn’t seen in ten years. After running into him unexpectedly, she discovers he has entered the Valentine 10k Run and doesn’t want to miss out on an opportunity to reconnect. She quickly signs up for the run then recruits The Love Club – four women who made a vow to always be there for one another during times of romantic troubles – to help.

The Love Club: Sydney’s Journey February 9, 2023 Sydney has transitioned from a track star to a successful food blogger. Moreover, her heart is still attached to her college boyfriend. However, they have not seen each other in a decade.

After being paired up with a running buddy and also the chef and owner of a struggling local restaurant, it becomes apparent to everyone but Sydney that it is Theo (not her ex) who seems to share a bond with her – especially over their love of food and cooking. As Sydney helps Theo elevate his menu to buzzworthy appeal, Theo helps Sydney reach the finish line. Starring Lily Gao and Jesse Hutch.

Sunday, May 28

Series Finales of ‘Succession’ and ‘Barry’ | Max

This sort of constitutes cheating, because normally this list doesn’t have two shows on the same day. However, given that both of these beloved series are ending completely on Sunday, May 28, it seemed fair to tinker with the rules just a bit.

“Succession” will see the final stages of the Roy family drama unfold onscreen. Brothers Roman and Kendall both think they’re the ones to lead Waystar Royco into the future after their father’s demise, but sister Siobhan has had plans of her own all season long. Who will emerge victorious, and what impacts will it have on the fate of democracy in the United States? The “Succession” series finale hits Max at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Barry Berkman has spent much of the fourth season of “Barry” trying to leave his past behind him. But now he feels his hand has been forced, and anyone who watches the show knows what happens when Barry feels backed into a corner. The series finale of “Barry” arrives on Max at 10:30 p.m. ET.