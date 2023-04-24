Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Bel-Air,’ ‘Citadel,’ ‘Fatal Attraction,’ More

If you’re a Star Trek fan, you likely watched with bittersweet enthusiasm last week as “Star Trek: Picard” aired its series finale on Thursday on Paramount+. Star Wars fans got a pretty big finale of their own, as “The Mandalorian” finished its third season on Wednesday, though some of its characters will return in future Disney+ projects.

If you were a devotee of both shows, you may be worried that you’ll have less to stream going forward. You can put those fears safely to rest however; there are some excellent new titles coming to streaming this week for TV lovers to enjoy.

Monday, April 24

‘The Cult of Elon’ | Tubi

“The Cult of Elon” follows the story behind Elon Musk’s relentless pursuit to build out Tesla and the aftermath in the years that followed. And by acquiring Twitter, the platform that propelled him and his companies to prominence, Musk has taken singular control of the modern-day public square.

This film follows the rise of one of the most controversial business figures ever to dominate the global sphere. Musk’s inheritance of a large family fortune has allowed him to make some big moves, but have they been to the benefit of the global society, or to its detriment?

Tuesday, April 25

Are you a spooky soul at heart? Have you been dreading the advent of fine weather, as it takes you further away from the Halloween season that you love so dearly? If so, this special from AMC+ will help put you back in a Halloween state of mind, and hopefully remind you your favorite holiday isn’t so far off as it seems.

The Boulet Brothers’ Halfway to Halloween TV Special April 25, 2023 Hosted by modern day horror hosts and “queens of darkness” The Boulet Brothers, The Boulet Brothers’ Halfway to Halloween TV Special will be a mid-year variety show celebrating the “Halfway to Halloween” season for fans who just can’t wait until October 31 to get a good dose of the dark side.

Join iconic horror hosts, The Boulet Brothers, as they celebrate Halfway to Halloween with a variety show filled with terrifying treats and celebrity friends. This special will be a gag-worthy celebration of all things Halloween and horror, so true spooksters won’t want to miss it!

Wednesday, April 26

“Sam: A Saxon” is based on the incredible, true story of Samuel Meffire, the first black policeman in East Germany. This is a gripping series that follows Sam’s irrepressible search for his place in an intensely prejudiced society. In his fight to overcome the system, he becomes the face of an anti-racism campaign and a symbol of a new Germany.

However, his meteoric rise to fame is quickly followed by an abrupt downfall as he ends up behind bars with German tabloids branding him “public enemy No. 1.” The series takes a peak behind the Iron Curtain, revealing issues that are still very much a part of the public discourse today.

Thursday, April 27

'Bel-Air’ Season 2 Finale | Peacock

This show is a dramatic reinterpretation of the beloved ’90s series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” It follows the journey of a talented teen whose life is forever transformed when he moves from the streets of West Philadelphia to live with his relatives in one of L.A.’s wealthiest enclaves.

The Season 2 finale will leave viewers with tons of questions heading into Season 3. Will Carlton be able to leave his old coping mechanisms behind for good? Will Hillary end up with LaMarcus, or does Jazz still have a shot? Can Will balance his personal life with his dreams?

Friday, April 28

Eight years ago, Citadel, an independent global spy agency, was destroyed by a new syndicate, Manticore. With their memories wiped, elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh barely escaped with their lives. Eight years later, Mason’s former colleague, Bernard Orlick, asks for his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Citadel April 27, 2023

This is the perfect new adventure series for anyone who’s missing the high-octane action of a show like “Star Trek: Picard” or “The Mandalorian.” Anyone yearning to see Richard Madden become the next James Bond will be highly satisfied by this spy thriller series.

Saturday, April 29

2023 NFL Draft, Day 3 | ESPN, stream with a subscription to Sling TV

The 2023 NFL Draft officially kicks off on Thursday, April 27 with the first round. But true NFL aficionados know that some of the best picks in the draft come from day 3, when rounds 4-7 and the college free agent signing period take place.

These are where the true diamonds in the rough are found. The “blue-chip” prospects are all gone, but day 3 picks can have just as much impact on an NFL franchise. Names like Tom Brady, Richard Sherman, Geno Atkins and more were all day 3 NFL draft picks, so tune in live to see what impact players your favorite team might find at the end of the draft!

Sunday, April 30

An affair threatens the lives of Dan Gallagher and his wife, Beth, in this deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller which explores fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.

This reimagining of the classic thriller and ’80s cultural touchstone. It stars the fantastic Lizzy Caplan, and features an ensemble cast that also includes Amanda Peet and Joshua Jackson. Fans of the original movie won’t want to miss the new series, which should also attract viewers who are unfamiliar with its predecessor.