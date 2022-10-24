Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ ‘White Lotus’ Season 2, ‘Charlie Brown’ Halloween Special

It is the week before Halloween, and there are a bunch of new and returning shows coming to streaming just in time for the climax of Spooky Season. I’ve picked out a few of my favorites to watch every day this week, so please enjoy them responsibly! It can be tricky in such a saturated streaming market to know what to turn to next, so if your head is spinning with all the possibilities, follow along with my recommendations below!

Monday, Oct. 24

‘Wild Crime’ Season 2 Premiere | Hulu

Start your Halloween week off with a proper scare with the newest season of docuseries “Wild Crime” from Hulu. This season focuses on a murder in Yosemite National Park. The trail has gone cold, but after 40 years, it suddenly heats up again. Will investigators be able to solve the murder once and for all?

Check out a Trailer for ‘Wild Crime’

America’s National and State parks are not immune to crime. With hundreds of millions of visitors every year, bad things are bound to happen. “Wild Crime” follows the little-known investigators who are tasked with solving the most brutal crimes in these wild places.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

‘Reboot’ Season 1 Finale | Hulu

Hulu’s meta-comedy “Reboot” centers on a cast of actors who are pulled back together after nearly 20 years to re-ignite their old sitcom. It’s got a stellar cast, with Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Rachel Bloom, and Paul Reiser all bringing their comedic talents to the show.

Reboot September 20, 2022 When Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

The show spends a lot of time winking at itself, but the comedy is sound. With a cast this good, it would be hard to screw the formula up too much. If you’re looking for a new comedy that will feel comfortably familiar, this is the one for you, especially since the entire first season will be available on Tuesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman opened fire inside a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 people as they prayed in what would become the deadliest anti-semitic attack in American history.

This film is rooted in a community in the aftermath of a violent attack, as they work to rebuild and heal. Despite core differences, they come together to determine what justice looks like and how to best move forward while honoring and learning from the past. The film sheds light on the collective trauma suffered by a tight-knit group and brings into sharp focus the hate-based rhetoric that surrounds many of the mass shootings today, threatening the fabric of our society.

A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting October 26, 2022 On October 27th, 2018, a gunman opened fire inside a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing eleven people as they prayed, in what would become the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history. This documentary is a deeply personal portrait of the survivors, victims and family members, who share their harrowing first-hand accounts of the impact of the shooting on the community.

This will not be an easy watch for anyone, but it’s an incredibly important story for people to be aware of. Not only this particular shooting, but the rising tides of Anti-Semitism that many thought had been banished from the American psyche forever.

Thursday, Oct. 27

‘Thursday Night Football’ Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Prime Video

The Baltimore Ravens are traveling to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in this “Thursday Night Football” showdown on Prime Video. The Bucs are 3-4 coming into the mid-week contest, and dropping to five losses at this point in the season would put a serious dent in their playoff chances.

I really enjoy watching the Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats feed, it cycles through key stats for every player on the field and offers an alternative camera angle. But what I’m most interested in watching is watching Brady. At 45 years old, he’s a wonder in longevity, but are the cracks in his game finally starting to show?

Friday, Oct. 28

This horror anthology series comes from the mind of one of the best in the business. Guillermo Del Toro has been in the scary movie business for nearly 30 years, and he’s lined up an incredible group of actors and directors to bring his latest vision to life. Peter Weller, Tim Blake Nelson, Essie Davis, Crispin Glover, F. Murray Abraham, and more will all appear.

Check Out a Trailer for ‘Cabinet of Curiosities

Netflix is trying a unique release strategy for the series this week, releasing two episodes per day for four days in a row, starting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Friday is the season finale. It’s the perfect way to get the Halloween weekend rolling!

Saturday, Oct. 29

Is there anything that signifies the beginning of the holiday season more than a Peanuts special? Charlie, Lucy, Snoopy, and the gang hit that nostalgia button for me anyway, and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is the perfect way to start your Halloween weekend.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown October 27, 1966 This classic “Peanuts” tale focuses on the thumb-sucking, blanket-holding Linus, and his touching faith in the “Great Pumpkin.” When Linus discovers that no one else believes in the creature, he sets out to prove that the Pumpkin’s no myth—by spending the night alone in a pumpkin patch.

Oh, did I mention it’s free to watch? Although the classic Halloween special is not airing on broadcast TV anywhere this season, Apple TV+ is making it free to watch this weekend until Halloween. In fact, all of the Peanuts holiday specials will have special free viewing weekends this season.

Sunday, Oct. 30

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere | HBO Max

HBO’s Emmy-winning series “The White Lotus” is returning for its second season, fresh on the heels of the season finale of “House of the Dragon.” The show is a dark comedy about the staff and guests of a fictional resort chain, and how their idiosyncrasies affect their vacation plans.

The White Lotus July 11, 2021 Follow the exploits of various guests and employees at an exclusive tropical resort over the span of a week as with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.

The show may be an acquired taste from a humor perspective, but it garnered 13 Emmy nominations last year. I loved the first season, and even though the vast majority of the cast will be different for the new installment, creator Mike White is sure to bring the cringe, comedy, and mystery to Season 2.