Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘CoComelon,’ ‘Titans,’ ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ More

Ah Monday, the nemesis of most working Americans since the concept of a weekend was first introduced. For many this particular Monday is a holiday, but even if that’s the case, there’s a long few days ahead before Friday and the weekend swoop in to save us once again.

Fortunately, there are some excellent titles coming to streaming this week to keep your mind well away from work. If you’ve run out of shows to stream and are desperate for a new favorite to devour insatiably, keep reading and see what new shows and moves are available to watch with your subscriptions between now and Sunday!

Monday, April 10

‘CoComelon’ Season 8 Premiere | Netflix

The gang is back for a new season of rhymes, songs, and lessons for kids! JJ and his pals sing and dance their way through fun adventures as they learn about letters, numbers, and more. Whether at home or on the go, there’s never a bad time for a new episode of “CoComelon!”

Cocomelon May 31, 2020

Parents can certainly attest to that, as turning on the series is one of the best go-to moves for a child who just doesn’t want to settle. The show has proven insanely popular among younger tots, and now there’s another season’s worth of new episodes for them to enjoy.

Tuesday, April 11

‘Yonder’ Series Premiere | Paramount+

After his wife, Yi-hoo, passes away from an illness, Jae-hyun one day receives a message from her - an invitation to a world called Yonder, which was designed based on her memories. Jae-hyun goes to Yonder and reunites with Yi-hoo. But can they be together forever?

Yonder October 14, 2022

This new series hails from South Korea, which has built up an impressive presence in the content libraries of American streaming services. South Korean producers create more shows for Netflix than any other country besides the United States, making Paramount+ just the latest service to bring on more content from that nation.

Wednesday, April 12

This is the story of Pedro, a young law student who dreams of becoming a music star. Pedro meets Ana by chance. With her by his side, the road to success seems possible, but soon Pedro is faced with a choice between going after his dream of becoming successful or having a life full of music and good vibes with Ana.

It’s All Right! April 12, 2023 This is the story of Pedro, a young Law student who dreams of becoming a music star. Pedro meets Ana by chance. With her by his side, the road to success seems possible, but soon Pedro is faced with a choice between going after his dream of becoming successful or having a life full of music and good vibes with Ana.

Have you ever had a dream that you felt sure you could accomplish if you’d only had a little support? Nearly everyone has, which is what makes the story of young Pedro so relatable. Perhaps it’s time to revisit that old dream, and discover if you had what it took to accomplish it within you all along. Or perhaps this series will help you inspire someone else who is struggling to keep their own dream alive.

Thursday, April 13

‘Titans’ Midseason Premiere | HBO Max

In this gritty live-action take on the Teen Titans franchise, Nightwing, Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven, Superboy, and more beloved superheroes from the DC Universe band together to fight evil forces across Gotham City and beyond.

Titans October 12, 2018

The entire Titans team disappeared during the Blood Moon ritual at the conclusion of the first half of Season 4. Will they be saved in time, or will they be lost forever? There’s only one way to find out, and since this will reportedly be the final season of “Titans,” fans can’t afford to miss these final episodes.

Friday, April 14

This series tells the story of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife in the late 1950s and early 1960s who discovers she’s a truly gifted comedian. The ups and downs of trying to make it in the business are hard enough to navigate, but for a woman trying to enter a space dominated by men, it’s almost impossible.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel March 16, 2017 It’s 1958 Manhattan and Miriam “Midge” Maisel has everything she’s ever wanted - the perfect husband, kids, and Upper West Side apartment. But when her life suddenly takes a turn and Midge must start over, she discovers a previously unknown talent - one that will take her all the way from the comedy clubs of Greenwich Village to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch.

After being falsely accused of prostitution last season, Midge is back on her feet and has her sights set on an appearance on “The Gordon Ford Show.” A knock-out performance on that series would launch Midge on the path to success she’s been seeking for years, but will she be able to pull it off?

Saturday, April 15

A wedding guide creator (Erin Krakow) must convince an uninspired artist and owner of a special wedding cottage (Brendan Penny) to renovate the run-down cottage to host a contest-winning couple for their dream wedding. But when the work begins, the two realize the cottage isn’t the only thing keeping them working with each other.

Watch a Trailer for ‘The Wedding Cottage’

Who says Hallmark movies have to be saved for winter? This delightful, original romp sounds like a fantastic way to destress from a long week, and watch love take its course. Since it’s a Hallmark Original, there’s a pretty good chance the couple will end up together; the real question is, how good is that cottage going to look once they’re finished with it?

Sunday, April 16

Seattle Sea Dragons vs. St. Louis Battlehawks XFL Game | ESPN, watch with a subscription to Sling Orange

Missing the NFL? The wait until September may be a long one, but it’ll be a bit shorter thanks to spring leagues like the XFL. The Battlehawks and Sea Dragons currently sit in the second and third positions respectively in the XFL North division, but neither has secured a playoff spot yet, so this contest will go a long way toward developing the postseason picture.

The XFL is a fast-paced football league that takes all the hard-hitting, deep passing action of professional football and multiplies it, making for the ultimate viewing experience. A new rule this year has allowed coaches to challenge literally any play, penalty, turnover, etc. they want once per game, as long as they have a time out. There’s no extra points, and no time to take your eyes off the screen while the game is on!