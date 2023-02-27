Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Daisy Jones and The Six,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Murf the Surf,’ More

The wait is over! Well, almost. Winter may technically be hanging on for a few more weeks, but for many March 1 is the unofficial beginning of spring. The changing of the calendar might lead many readers to hope that they can head outside and enjoy the picturesque weather usually associated with this time of year.

Unfortunately, as Julius Caesar himself learned, the month of March cannot be trusted. Just because February has ended doesn’t mean winter has, and for many across the United States there’s a good chance that snow is in your immediate forecast. If this climactic boomeranging has your head spinning, never fear, we’ve got a fantastic lineup of new shows, movies and live sports events to ease you into this month.

Monday, Feb. 27

The NBA regular season has just over a month left, which means that teams have to scrape together as many wins as they can in order to guarantee a spot in the playoffs. Philadelphia sits comfortably at No. 3 in the Eastern Conference standings, but Miami has some work to do in order to guarantee itself a seat at the postseason table.

The Heat are currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, which means if the season ended today they’d be forced to participate in a play-in tournament with the 8-10 seeds to determine who will get the final two playoff spots in the conference. If they want to bump the New York Knicks out of the final guaranteed spot, they can start by taking down MVP candidate Joel Embiid and the Sixers.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

‘The Traitors’ Reunion Special | Peacock

Hosted by Alan Cumming, this unscripted competition series is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Twenty contestants (including reality A-listers) come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Three of the contestants coined “the traitors” will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined “the faithful.”

The first season of this buzzy, breakout show ended in late January, but has already been renewed for another season. Until new episodes return in 2024, however, fans can get a behind-the-scenes view at all the shocking twists and turns from Season 1 in this reunion special. The episode will bring back all faithful and traitorous participants from the first season to discuss their experiences on the show.

Wednesday, Mar. 1

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere | Disney+

The galaxy’s favorite bounty hunter and his adorable sidekick are back! Reunited once more, Mando and Grogu set out to reclaim the Mandalorian homeworld this season. Will they succeed in using the darksaber to unite the Mandalorian people, or will they be swept aside by others who want to rule Mandalore?

This series could well be considered Disney+’s flagship show, as its first season accompanied the release of the streaming platform in 2019. Although it features familiar characters from time to time it tells a distinct and unique story in the Star Wars universe, which is something fans who have grown fatigued with the Skywalker saga continue to celebrate.

Thursday, Mar. 2

‘Masameer County’ Season 2 Premiere | Netflix

Offering a humorous view of a changing Saudi Arabia, this animated show chronicles the rip-roaring shenanigans and adventures of Masameer County’s quirkiest residents. The series parodies many of the social issues facing the country today, broaching topics that would have been considered taboo just a few years ago.

Content created in Saudi Arabia is considered controversial by many, due to the in large part to the country’s poor history of human rights violations and state-sanctioned violence. But this series has the opportunity to show another side of Saudi Arabia, where the problems of everyday people aren’t very different from the problems of people around the globe.

Friday, Mar. 3

In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers - Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) - the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’

This fictional docudrama is one of The Streamable’s most-anticipated shows coming to Prime Video this year. It combines humor, drama and music together, and is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Saturday, Mar. 4

‘Divorce Attorney Shin’ Series Premiere | Netflix

Shin Sung Han just wanted to be a musician, but life had other plans for him. Driven by a personal tragedy, a pianist-turned-lawyer navigates the complex world of divorce — fighting for his clients to win by any means necessary.

This series is just the latest to come to Netflix from South Korea. That country produces more shows for Netflix than any other nation in the world besides the United States, and its series spend more time on global Netflix top-10 lists than any country except America. This new series allows users to start from the beginning if they’ve been looking for a way to break into the growing library of Korean shows on the service.

Sunday, Mar. 5

Ths true crime docuseries pulls back the curtain on America’s most infamous jewel thief, Jack Roland Murphy, who played a key role in the 1964 burglary of the jewel collection of New York’s American Museum of Natural History.

Murphy’s life as a thief, champion surfer and convicted murderer has been chronicled in detail by this series, which concludes this week. Was his prison rebirth as a Christian genuine, and what did Murphy do to convince Florida officials to release him on parole? Watch the shocking conclusion of “Murf the Surf” to find out!