Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Koala Man,’ ‘Velma,’ ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ More

The new year is in full swing, and people across the United States are trying to shake off the post-holiday blues and get back into the groove at work. It can be a stressful time, with professional demands competing for attention with those pesky resolutions that already seem a cumbersome burden.

That’s why we’ve got you covered with a list of new shows and movies coming to streaming every day this week. Relax and take a load off, or find something new to watch as you’re working out or working on that brand-new hobby you’ve picked up.

Monday, Jan. 9

‘Koala Man’ Series Premiere | Hulu

“Koala Man” follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil — both cosmic and man-made — lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians.

If you’re a “Rick and Morty” fan, you won’t want to miss this one. “Koala Man” comes from the brain of “Rick and Morty” co-creator Michael Cusack, so audiences can expect the same twisted (and adult-only) humor. The series also features the voice talents of Hugh Jackman and “Flight of the Concords” veteran Jemaine Clement, so the humor factor should be pretty high.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

80th Annual Golden Globes Ceremony | NBC and Peacock

The 2023 awards season kicks off in style on Tuesday as the 80th annual Golden Globe awards are presented. You’ll be able to see if your favorite shows and movies of 2022 are honored, or if they get ingloriously snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The Golden Globe Awards is one of the biggest nights on the calendar for live viewing. It’s also one of the few awards shows that combine the honorees of both film and television. Plus, this will be the ceremony’s first year back on the airwaves, after NBC refused to televise last year’s proceedings after concerns over the mismanagement of the HFPA. Will there be any fallout from content creators and A-list celebrities? Watch and find out!

Wednesday, Jan. 11

In the wake of surfing’s debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, “Chasing Waves” shines a spotlight on the people and places that are defining Japan’s reach in the global surf culture and examines the diverse regions, unique characters, and endless surf along the over 18,000 miles of coastline that makes Japan one of a kind.

The character-driven documentary series — shot with state-of-the-art 4K cameras and stunning 16mm archival film — follows athletes from various cultural backgrounds as they pursue their dreams and paints a captivating picture of Japanese life and showcases what it takes to succeed in the international surf industry. This series is the perfect way to shake off the winter doldrums with a little non-fiction escapism.

Thursday, Jan. 12

‘Velma’ Series Premiere | HBO Max

“Velma” is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.

The series boasts some incredible comedic talent, including “Office” and “Mindy Project” writer and star Mindy Kailing as Velma, Glenn Howerton from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” as Fred, “Fresh Off the Boat” star Constance Wu as Daphne, and “Veep” alumni Sam Richardson as Shaggy. The cast, combined with its more adult premise, should offer a fresh and hilarious look at a well-trodden group of characters.

Friday, Jan. 13

‘Servant’ Season 4 Premiere | Apple TV+

From creator M. Night Shyamalan, “Servant” follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

In typical Shyamalan fashion, this series keeps viewers on their toes and guessing at all times. Was the Turner family’s tragedy real, or is there something more sinister at work. Does the nanny they hired have special powers, or is she a master of manipulation? Season 4 — which will be the show’s last — will offer answers, and undoubtedly more questions as well.

Saturday, Jan. 14

‘Crash Course in Romance’ Series Premiere | Netflix

This brand-new series features a mother with a heart of gold as she navigates the cutthroat world of private education. When her daughter tries to join a celebrity math instructor’s class, she finds out quickly there’s much more to it than a few registration forms.

This is the newest romantic comedy series from Netflix, and it looks like the perfect quirky, heartwarming offering for those looking to break loose of heavy dramas. It’s also the latest series on Netflix to originate in Korea, which now produces more popular content for the streamer than any country in the world outside the United States.

Sunday, Jan. 15

“Mayor of Kingstown” follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

The series comes from the mind of “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. It’s starkly different than much of Sheridan’s work, as its gritty setting and contemporary themes illustrate. It’s also the best way to catch Jeremy Renner in something new as the actor recovers from a scary holiday snowplow accident.