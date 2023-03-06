Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Luther,’ ‘Poker Face’ Season Finale, ‘History of the World, Pt. II,’ More

February is over, and March is here at last! The days are getting longer, and though it may not seem like it quite yet, warmer weather and greener lawns are finally nearly here. Heck, the MLB season is now just a few weeks away, with Opening Day set for March 30.

But for many across the United States, this dream of spring is just that. To those with snow still in the short-term forecast, talk of warmth and good weather is but a mockery, a tease to torment the mind while the cold flakes fly. If you’re stuck inside and desperate for a distraction, we’ve got a list of new shows and movies coming to streaming this week that will help you preserve your sanity for at least a little longer.

Monday, March 6

After keeping us waiting for over 40 years, Mel Brooks is offering his fans closure at last. There is finally a sequel to the seminal Brooks film, “History of the World, Part I,” with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

Brooks has returned to write and produce the series, which he will also appear in from time to time. It may be a bit jarring at first to watch Brooks on TV when his most revered work is in movie form, but this series should provide big laughs. Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and Ike Barinholtz will regularly appear as well, improving the show’s comedy bona fides if Brooks’ name somehow isn’t enough for you.

Tuesday, March 7

‘Who Killed Robert Wone? | Peacock

On the night of August 2, 2006, Victor Zaborsky calls 911 to report an intruder stabbing a friend at the D.C. home he shares with Joe Price and Dylan Ward. First responders arrive to find attorney Robert Wone already dead in the guest room. With little blood at the scene and no signs of struggle or robbery, suspicions heighten after police interview the three housemates.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Who Killed Robert Wone?’

As Price, Zaborsky and Ward maintain their innocence and fight to clear their names, those close to Robert seek the truth and try to heal from unimaginable loss. This limited series is the latest true crime offering from Peacock, which is fast gaining a reputation for crime genre shows, both fiction and nonfiction.

Wednesday, March 8

In 2014, a plane with 239 people aboard vanishes from all radar. This docuseries delves into one of our greatest modern mysteries: Flight MH370. Hear from family members of passengers, as well as investigators who share their theories on what really happened to the plane.

The loss of flight MH370 was a tragic occurrence, and a mystery that surrounds it has baffled officials ever since. Why has so little debris been found? What happened to cause the disaster? The new Netflix series will try to answer those questions, and give the world closure on one of its most puzzling recent enigmas.

Thursday, March 9

‘Poker Face’ Season 1 Finale | Peacock

This mystery-of-the-week series follows Charlie Cale, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Charlie’s adventures have taken her across the U.S.A. this season, as she attempts to distance herself as much as possible from her past. But her past has been chasing her the whole time, and things are coming to a head. Will her supernatural skills be enough to save her life?

Friday, March 10

A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

This gritty, sometimes ghastly detective drama won critical acclaim during its initial five-season run. This film is likely to be Idris Elba’s last ride as the character, so fans cannot afford to miss it. Luther is risking everything he has left to stop this killer, but what will it cost him?

Saturday, March 11

‘Game of Love’ | Hulu

This new original movie follows Vivien and Roy, as their love story leads them to Roy’s childhood home in Sicily to prepare for the sale of the family estate. During the visit, a mysterious woman arrives and befriends Vivien, much to Roy’s displeasure. Tensions build and lines are crossed as secrets from Roy’s past force the couple to face aspects of their relationship they did not know existed.

This film is actress Bella Thorne’s latest project. It weaves the drama, passion and romance of relationships with thrilling undertones, and forces viewers to question what they really know about their partners, or even about themselves.

Sunday, March 12

95th Annual Academy Awards | ABC, Watch with a Subscription to Hulu + Live TV

The culmination of awards season is finally here! The Academy Awards are considered the most prestigious honor a movie could receive, and the biggest stars in Hollywood will be out to celebrate their projects this year. Is your watch party ready?

Nominees include blockbuster hits like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” as well as more intimate dramas like “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Tár.” Will your favorite movie of 2022 walk away with an Oscar statuette? Watch live, and find out!