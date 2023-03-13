Something to Stream Every Day This Week; March Madness, ‘Lucky Hank,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ More

The second week of March is rolling in, and for millions across the United States that means only one thing: March Madness! The NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament starts this week, and the water-cooler talk in offices across the land will center on high-flying dunks and jaw-dropping three-pointers.

If this sounds like nirvana for you, check below to see where you can stream the tournament with ease! If, on the other hand, you couldn’t care less about college basketball, you should also check below! There’s plenty more new shows and movies coming to streaming this week, with something for every taste.

Monday, March 13

This true crime series is the newest to premiere on Investigation Discovery. It centers on the murder of one of the most popular teens at a local high school in broad daylight. Due to the brazen nature of the crime and the closeness of the town’s residents, authorities believe the killer must be from out of town. But as the investigation proceeds, it becomes clear the culprit is closer than anyone could have imagined.

This is a fantastic addition to your viewing lineup if you’re a true crime podcast junkie, or if you simply enjoy having your spine tingled. It’s yet another reminder that you might not know the people around you as well as you think you do, and that everyone holds a dark secret.

Tuesday, March 14

Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic | Disney+

The Washington Capitals and New York Rangers are being transported from the Big Apple to Big City in the NHL Big City Greens Classic at 7:00 p.m. ET. The alternate presentation of the Capitals-Rangers game will feature live, real-time volumetric animation of players and teams modeled after characters on the animated comedy “Big City Greens.”

Watch a Teaser For Big City Greens Classic

There are lots of reasons to tune into this one. It’s Disney+’s first-ever attempt at livestreaming a sporting event, so there’s a definite historical angle. It’s also one of the most unique presentations of a hockey game ever attempted, and it should be a fun watch for kids and parents alike.

Wednesday, March 15

The mustache attack is back! “Ted Lasso” and his unique brand of nontoxic positivity are returning for one final go-around. Lasso has gotten the critical buy-in needed from every member of his talented AFC Richmond squad, except for one: former assistant coach Nathan Shelley. “Nate the Great” now coaches for rival West Ham United, and it’s a good bet his club will come up against Coach Lasso in the ultimate showdown that will transcend soccer.

Although spin-offs are possible, multiple people connected with the series have confirmed that this will be its last in its current iteration. So if you’ve followed the series closely since it debuted in 2020, you won’t want to miss the final go-around for Coach Beard, Jamie Tartt, the bubbly Keely Jones and the curmudgeonly Roy Kent.

Thursday, March 16

‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Premiere | Netflix

In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.

This series is based off the incredibly popular Grishaverse, a literary universe created by author Leigh Bardugo. Season 2 will be an adaptation of Bardugo’s novel “Siege and Storm,” and build off the impressive world created by Season 1. Will Alina Starkov be able to bring much-needed light to her world?

Friday, March 17

‘Dom’ Season 2 Premiere | Prime Video

Victor is a cop who has fought all his life to curb cocaine trafficking. His son is a drug addict who has become one of the most wanted burglars in Rio de Janeiro. Will a father’s love be enough to save his son’s life, or has his descent into a life of crime become irreversible?

DOM June 4, 2021

This series will show the heartbreaking decisions of a father who wants what’s best for his son, and knows that the system he serves is not always just. But that doesn’t mean that he can turn away from his responsibilities. The lines of right and wrong are easy to blur when family is involved, as both men will find out in unexpected ways this season.

Saturday, March 18

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, Second Round | Watch With a Subscription to Sling TV and Paramount+

The brackets are set, and now all that’s left is to play the games! The NCAA March Madness tournament begins on Thursday, but the second round is where some of the best action of the tournament can be seen. Teams can sniff the Sweet 16 from there, and once they get to the Sweet 16 it’s anybody’s game.

There’s a few different options for watching this year’s March Madness tournament, but the cheapest way to do so is via a subscription to Sling TV and Paramount+. Sling TV’s Orange plan gives users access to TBS, TNT and truTV, which will cover many, but not all of the March Madness games on TV. To fill in that gap users should snag a 30-day free trial to Paramount+ Premium with promo code ADVANCE, so they can watch every game on CBS live.

Sunday, March 19

Starring Emmy-nominated Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) and Mireille Enos (“The Killing”), “Lucky Hank” is an eight-episode mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College. The story of the show is told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Lucky Hank’

Hanks has almost reached the point in his life where he’s past caring how his words are interpreted. But he still needs to keep his job, no matter how mediocre he thinks the school he teaches at has become. This series looks quirky and rife with dark humor, and with Odenkirk on board there’s a high probability of both.