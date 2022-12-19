Something to Stream Every Day This Week; Mariah Carey, ‘Jack Ryan,’ ‘Glass Onion,’ More

The week before Christmas all too often includes a good deal of hustling, bustling, and stress. Whether it’s last-minute gift shopping or arranging to grab relatives from the airport, people across the U.S. and the world will have a lot of extra demands on their time this week. To unwind from all the tiresome additions to your schedule this week — or to help keep you entertained during some well-deserved time off — here’s a list of something new to stream every day between now and Christmas.

Monday, Dec. 19

‘The Wheel’ Series Premiere | Stream with a Subscription to Sling TV, Peacock the Next Day

NBC’s newest primetime game show debuts on Monday, Dec. 19. The series features suspenseful high-stakes trivia, laugh-out-loud moments, and more than 50 all-star guests seated on a spectacular 42-foot-wide spinning wheel.

This feels like the perfect “lean back and enjoy” experience to kick off this holiday week. The show will feature celebrities Clay Aiken, Carole Baskin (yes, THAT Carole Baskin), Brie Bella, Tom Bergeron, Bobby Berk, and many more, and will be hosted by renowned British comedian Michael McIntyre. It’s sure to offer big laughs and big fun.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

‘Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All’ | Stream With a Subscription to Sling TV or Paramount+ Premium

CBS presents “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!”, a two-hour concert special from the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey. Filmed in New York City at the world-renowned Madison Square Garden, the concert special will feature the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite “All I Want For Christmas is You.”

Watch Mariah Carey Sing ‘All I want for Christmas is You’

Carey is known as the Queen of Christmas for a reason. Her rendition of “All I Want For Christmas is You” is a holiday staple around the U.S., and this concert is a must-watch for all Carey’s fans and all lovers of Christmas alike.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

After tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan heads to South America to investigate. Jack’s actions threaten to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, leading him and his fellow operatives on a mission spanning the globe.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan August 30, 2018 When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.

The third season of the “Jack Ryan” series from Prime Video promises to be the most thrilling yet. The series stars former “Office” actor John Krasinski, demonstrating once again his range beyond comedic performances. The series also features Abbie Cornish and the legendary Peter Fonda in supporting roles.

Thursday, Dec. 22

‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 2 Premiere | Netflix

The adaptation of the manga of the same name debuts its second season on Dec. 22. In “Alice in Borderland,” an aimless gamer and his two friends find themselves in a parallel Tokyo, where they’re forced to compete in a series of sadistic games to survive.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 2

This is more of a niche show in some viewers’ eyes, but live-action adaptations of manga are always fascinating to watch. Many stumble in their execution and fans of the original source material can be notoriously unforgiving when they do, so “Alice in Borderland” must be doing something right in order to garner a second season from the streaming giant.

Friday, Dec. 23

Benoit Blanc is back! The mystery-cracking super-sleuth heads to Greece in the sequel to 2019’s beloved whodunit “Knives Out.” There’s a new colorful cast of suspects to interrogate, as Blanc must try to peel back the layers of yet another deadly puzzle in time to stop the killer from striking again.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery November 23, 2022 World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.

Daniel Craig was simply delightful in his first turn as Blanc, and the supporting cast for the sequel is no less impressive than the first movie’s. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” also stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Tracking Santa | Hulu

In this live broadcast, ABC’s Owned Television Stations will track Santa sightings across America as only Disney can. Starting at WABC in New York, the event will jump from station to station following Santa, with anchors in the studio tossing to reporters in the field, meteorologists tracking atmospheric disturbances that can only be Santa himself, celebrity shout outs and holiday greetings, live chats with Santa, and much more.

This is the perfect way to inject a little extra Christmas magic into your evening, especially for families with young kids. Tracking Santa from point to point across the country will help build anticipation for that special Christmas morning to follow!

Sunday, Dec. 25

A story of kindness, friendship, courage, and hope for viewers of all ages in a heart-warming, classically animated film based on Charlie Mackesy’s book, “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.” The poignant and heartfelt journey follows the unlikely friendship of (you guessed it) a boy, a mole, a fox, and a horse who become traveling companions while the boy looks for a place to call home.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse December 2, 2022 The unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse traveling together in the boy’s search for home.

After the chaos of opening gifts on Christmas morning settles down, families needing to bring some calmness to their homes need look no further than this delightful special. It’s loving, family-friendly story is an excellent gathering point for kids and adults alike to come together and express the love that is the true reason for the season.