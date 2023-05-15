Something to Stream Every Day This Week; NBA Playoffs, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles,’ ‘White Men Can’t Jump,’ More

Did April showers bring you May flowers? If they did, and if you’re an allergy sufferer, you’re probably stuck inside this week shaking your fist ruefully at the pollen, dust and other irritants floating around the atmosphere. Rain is in the forecast for many across the United States this week, suggesting that the blooming of spring isn’t done yet either.

The good news is, there’s still plenty to watch if you’re stuck inside this week, including some excellent live sporting events. Check out our list of the new premieres and finales coming to streaming between now and Sunday, May 21 to find something perfect for you!

Monday, May 15

Dynamic racing duo and fan-favorite wheelmen - Farmtruck and AZN, best known from “Street Outlaws: OKC” travel to racetracks across the US in search of the fastest local driving heroes. From Idaho to New Hampshire and Texas to Pennsylvania, top local drivers will race against each other in a bracket-style, single-elimination challenge.

The winner will take home a prize of $5,000 and get the chance to race against a veteran Street Outlaw driver from the “No Prep Kings” series for another 5K, such as Lizzy Musi, Daddy Dave, Jermaine Boddie, and Kye Kelley, among others.

Tuesday, May 16

NBA Western Conference Finals Game 1, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets | ESPN, Stream with a subscription to Sling TV

The NBA season is almost over, but the best basketball of the year is still to come. The No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets have been a force in the playoffs so far, riding an incredibly deep bench and an incredible playoff run from phenom Nikola Jokic to series wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and the star-studded Phoenix Suns.

But Denver is 0-7 against the Los Angeles Lakers in playoff series, and has some demons to exorcise if it wants to advance to the NBA Finals. The Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing at high levels and are getting big contributions from role players like Austin Reaves. Which squad will be able to stamp their ticket for the Finals, and which is going home only one step short?

Wednesday, May 17

NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 1, Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics | TNT, Stream with a subscription to Sling TV

The Eastern Conference Finals are just as filled with storylines as the Western series. The Miami Heat have a legitimate argument to make that they have the best player on the court these playoffs in Jimmy Butler, who has powered the No. 8-seeded Heat to wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

But that won’t intimidate the Boston Celtics, who saw Jayson Tatum drop 51 in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston came into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the East, and know the Heat well. They’ve faced Miami in three of the last four Eastern Conference Finals.

Thursday, May 18

Host and intrepid traveler Rainn Wilson traverses the globe searching for the secrets to the happiest societies on earth. Based on Eric Weiner’s New York Times bestselling book, “The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World,” Rainn will explore some of the happiest and least happy places on earth from Iceland to Qatar to Ghana, and in a profound, humorous, and experiential way that unpacks the science of happiness.

Fans of “The Office” will know Wilson’s face immediately, but they likely won’t recognize his personality or demeanor at all if they know him best as the irascible Dwight Schrute. Wilson is an incredibly thoughtful individual, and watching him travel to new destinations in the name of self-enrichment is a highly entertaining and thought-provoking proposition.

Friday, May 19

The all-new comedy “White Men Can’t Jump” is a modern remix of the iconic 1992 film that celebrates the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles. Multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his big-screen debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his career, and Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his own future in the sport.

Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures, and serious internal struggles, the two ballers - opposites who are seemingly miles apart - find they might have more in common than they imagined possible. Fans of the original won’t want to miss the remake, as its messages of friendship and breaking down barriers resonate more loudly today than ever.

Saturday, May 20

Shaped by Summer’s own reflections, the memories of close family, friends, and colleagues, and filled with the sounds of Summer’s songs, “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” is an in-depth look at the iconic artist as she creates music that takes her from the avant-garde music scene in Germany to the glitter and bright lights of dance clubs in New York, to worldwide acclaim, her voice becoming the defining soundtrack of an era.

A deeply personal portrait of Summer on and off the stage, the film features a wealth of photographs and never-before-seen home video footage – often shot by Summer herself – and provides a rich window into the surprising range of her artistry, from songwriting to painting, while exploring the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage.

Sunday, May 21

Los Angeles is a drama about the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals, who pose a threat to the nation’s security. In this episode, the NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding.

“NCIS” is one of the most popular franchises on television, which helps to explain why its “Los Angeles” spin-off has been on the air for nearly 15 years. It will be a bittersweet goodbye for fans, who must now wait patiently for the next “NCIS” series “NCIS: Sidney” to appear on Paramount+.

An incorrect version of this article stated the “Ted Lasso” Season 3 finale occurred this week on Wednesday, May 17. Its actual air date will be on Wednesday, May 31.