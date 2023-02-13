Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘Hello, Tomorrow!,’ Welcome to Valentine,’ More

Super Bowl LVII was likely to be the most-watched live television program of 2023. It’s all downhill from here for TV providers, which means streaming services have to pick up the slack for the rest of the year to keep the football fans among us sane until September.

There’s no time for a post-Super Bowl breather, however; Valentine’s Day is this week! If you need some viewing recommendations for you and your significant other to snuggle up and stream together, check below for a list of our recommendations of the best shows and movies making their streaming debut this week.

Monday, Feb. 13

A celebrity journalist and a down-to-earth teacher find their relationship in rocky waters when a job gets in the way of their new life together. This sequel to 2021’s “Squared Love,” which was originally produced in Poland, features Adrianna Chlebicka and Mateusz Banasiuk returning to their starring roles.

Watch a Trailer For ‘Squared Love All Over Again’:

A Polish rom-com is probably not the first item you’d expect on this list, but it fits perfectly with the Valentine’s Day theme. Plus, the first film was watched by over 31 million households around the world, suggesting Netflix may just have something with this franchise.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Cara Delevingne is a renowned actress, model, and an award-winning LGBTQ+ icon, but she’s also a human being. On this immersive journey, she puts her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature.

This six-part docu-series will explore the wide spectrum of human sexuality, taking a look at people we identify as being like ourselves, as well as those who don’t feel anything close to the same feelings we do. This is a fantastic choice for viewers to enjoy on Valentine’s Day, because of its attempts to be truly representative of everyone in the world.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Mila is 16 years old and living the adventure of her life traveling through the multiverse in search of her mother, Elis. As she travels, she will come face to face with The Operators, a mysterious and dangerous group that wants to exterminate all universes. She will have to face them in order to save the vast multiverse.

This Brazilian sci-fi mystery series is presented in Portuguese, so fans will want to make sure they have their subtitles working properly! The show features a different kind of love, demonstrating just how far families will go to be together and help protect each other from external threats.

Thursday, Feb. 16

The crew of the Enterprise prepares to boldly go one last time in the final season of “Star Trek: Picard.” Set twenty years after the events of “Star Trek Nemesis,” the show follows the now-retired Admiral Picard into the next chapter of his life.

This season will feature a reunion of essentially the entire cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Even Brent Spiner will return as Data’s flawed, emotional brother Lore, and Trekkies across the galaxy will want to make sure they tune in to catch the crew’s final ride together.

Friday, Feb. 17

Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Billy Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, and revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

Watch the trailer for ‘Hello Tomorrow!’:

The show’s retro aesthetic and talented cast are yet more reminders that Apple TV+ is sticking with a quality-over-quantity approach to its content. It looks visually stunning, and the concept is nearly as fascinating as Crudup’s performance in the trailer.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Two strangers, George and Olivia, are forced to come together and road trip across America in search of new lives. When George’s car breaks down mere miles from Olivia’s hometown, he has to stay a few more days in Valentine, Nebraska with Olivia and her sister. After spending so much time together, the two realize that their priorities might have changed, and love is what truly matters.

Hallmark Channel is so widely known for its romantic Christmas movies, but its reputation for Valentine’s Day originals is sadly lacking. It’s time to turn that rep around and allow the channel to do what it does best: show how even the most ordinary of circumstances can lead to love blossoming anywhere.

Sunday, Feb. 19

A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

This is the latest adaptation of a hit Korean drama to hit American airwaves. “The Company You Keep” is based on “My Fellow Citizens,” which aired for one season in 2019 in South Korea. Fans of the increasing amount of Korean content on services like Netflix will want to be sure to check this series out!