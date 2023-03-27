Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘How I Met Your Father,’ ‘Tetris,’ More

There’s never a bad time to release a new show on streaming, but the end of march signals a definite ramping up period for content providers. The cutoff to be considered for this year’s Emmy awards is coming up on May 31, and many streamers have waited until now to unleash their best content of the year.

There may not be a ton of awards-bait premieres this week, but there are some fantastic new options as far as movies and shows coming to streaming. Whether you’re a Russian video game enthusiast, a wrestling afficionado or a fan of foul-mouthed Australian comedy series, there’s something new to stream every day!

Monday, March 27

After a heartbreaking departure from Gabby and Rachel’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Zach Shallcross’ journey to find love will conclude this week as the 27th season of “The Bachelor” comes to a close. Ariel was eliminated last week, which means the final two women left are Gabi and Kaity.

But which one will Zach choose for his happily ever after, and which will be the subject of next year’s season of “The Bachelorette?” It’s hard to believe that this series has been on the air for over 25 years, but considering the drama and passion displayed so far this season, it’s unlikely to be going away any time soon.

Tuesday, March 28

In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

How I Met Your Father January 18, 2022 In the near future, Sophie tells her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Jesse’s dating woes have finally convinced him to tell the gang he still has feelings for Sophie. Ellen in particular encourages him to try to win her back, but he may have more competition than he anticipated. While at a fancy party, Sophie has been introduced to the charming chef Robert. Will Jesse be able to make his case in time, or will Robert and Sophie grow closer while he decides what to do?

Wednesday, March 29

‘Wellmania’ Series Premiere | Netflix

Taking care of yourself stinks sometimes. Diet and exercise can be tedious at best, but when a health crisis forces Liv to rethink her “live fast, die young” attitude, she jumps into a wellness journey to get better — even if it kills her.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Wellmania’

This brand-new comedy series from Netflix explores a highly relatable topic to most viewers: getting in shape can really suck. The show explores themes of overcoming one’s deepest-seeded fears, and realizing the perceptions of others aren’t nearly as important as our own wellbeing.

Thursday, March 30

‘Unstable’ Series Premiere | Netflix

The burdens of genius are often difficult to bear. Jackson Dragon, an introverted young man finds that out first hand when he is forced to work for his successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save his dad — and his company — from disaster.

Unstable March 30, 2023

This comedy series features Rob Lowe in the roll he was born to play: a narcissist-adjacent, yet highly capable man who has no idea how to interact with the people around him. That’s where his son comes in…hopefully. The series stars Lowe and his real-life son John Owen, which is sure to revive the talk of “nepotism babies” that is traveling Hollywood circles these days.

Friday, March 31

Taron Egerton stars in a new Apple Original Film inspired by the true story of how one man risked his life to outsmart the KGB and turn Tetris into a worldwide sensation. It’s a story you couldn’t make up about a game billions of people around the world still can’t put down.

Check Out the Trailer for ‘Tetris’

If “Tetris” lives up to the potential of its trailer, this film is guaranteed to be a wild ride. It will combine elements of comedy, thrilling international espionage, and a deliciously ’80s soundtrack into a film experience that can’t be missed. If you think you knew everything you needed to know about the best block-stacking game ever created, think again.

Saturday, April 1

The biggest pro wrestling event of the year starts April 1, as Wrestlemania goes Hollywood. The headlining contest of Wrestlemania 39 will be the universal championship match, which will see Roman Reigns defend his title against Cody Rhodes, who won January’s Royal Rumble event.

But there’s plenty more to watch at this year’s Wrestlemania, as well. Rhea Ripley chose take on Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown championship after winning the Royal Rumble, which meant that the winner of February’s Elimination Chamber match would face Bianca Belair. Asuka emerged victorious in that match, which means she’ll face Belair for the Raw women’s championship.

Sunday, April 2

‘War Sailor’ Series Premiere | Netflix

When World War II erupts, it engulfs the entire European continent in chaos. This series follows the lives of two sailors on a Norwegian merchant ship who face brutal conditions as they fight to survive a conflict they were never asked to join.

It’s relatively easy to contemplate what one would do if one had the choice to fight in a great war or not. It’s an entirely different thing to consider how to react when impressed into service, without training, equipment or even a chance to warn one’s family. This is the most recent WWII-themed title to be released on Netflix, after the debut of the critically-acclaimed “Narvik” on the service earlier this year.