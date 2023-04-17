Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Drops of God,’ ‘Amityville: An Origin Story,’ More

Another Monday has arrived, and if you’re dreading the return to your work week you’re certainly not alone. Many in the country are enraptured by the beginning of the NBA and NHL playoffs this week, which means several of the top cable channels available will be offering a sports game most nights of the week.

But what’s left to watch for audiences who don’t really care about those sports, or whose teams have been eliminated from playoff contention? Never fear, there’s a bunch of new titles coming to streaming this week for all you entertainment lovers out there.

Monday, April 17

Surf, sand and seduction collide as couples who met in an island paradise attempt to join their vastly different lifestyles together and transform a flirty fling into a permanent passion. Watch a new group of contestants come together to find love, or at the very least lust, in a tropical oasis.

This show will be the perfect palate cleanser for anyone left with a bad taste in their mouths after glitches caused the delay of the livestreamed “Love is Blind: The Reunion” special on Netflix. Monday’s episode is a season premiere, so you’ll be able to get to know each contestant from this season of “Love in Paradise” from the very beginning.

Tuesday, April 18

‘Alex Borstein: Corsets and Clown Suits’ Stand-up Special | Prime Video

“Corsets & Clown Suits” is a deeply personal and wildly fictitious account of comedian and actress Alex Borstein’s attempt to mess with perception. Tune in for a whole night of comedy and music, and waxing rhapsodic with Borstein on Prime Video.

Check out a Trailer for ‘Alex Borstein: Corsets and Clown Suits’

Most people know Alex Borstein best as the voice of Lois Griffin from “Family Guy.” But she’s also a highly successful comedian in her own right, and if you aren’t familiar with her solo work yet, now’s the perfect time to get acquainted. Better make sure the kids are in bed for this one though; this special will definitely qualify as adults-only.

Wednesday, April 19

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Finale | Disney+

Din Djarin and his ward Grogu have continued to travel the galaxy this season, with daring adventures and thrilling battles aplenty. Djarin now serves Lady Bo-Katan Kryze, as she attempts to unite the fractured Mandalorian people and retake control of their home planet Mandalore.

There have been plenty of complaints about the number of cameos and direction of the story for this season of “The Mandalorian.” Still, last week’s episode finally introduced the name of “Thrawn” into the equation, which is a huge trigger for every Star Wars fan. How the season will end up is anyone’s guess, but this fan will definitely be tuned in to see what shakes out.

Thursday, April 20

The old debate of science vs. religion has never looked quite like this before. “Mrs. Davis” is the world’s most powerful algorithm, with the ability to complete and analyze thousands of computations per second. Sister Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got?

This series comes to you from the former showrunner of “Lost” Damon Lindelof, so you can be sure there’ll be some mind-bending science fiction involved. Betty Gilpin looks electric as Sister Simone, who has decided the time to draw a line in the sand when it comes to faith versus science has long past.

Friday, April 21

Frenchman Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide passes away, leaving behind a single daughter, Camille (Geffrier). Camille lives in Paris and hasn’t seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old. To claim her inheritance of the world’s best wine collection, she must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Yamashita). Biological daughter versus spiritual son: the duel is about to begin. But how could Camille win such a duel? She knows nothing about wine, and worse: she has never drunk a single drop.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Drops of God’

This series is adapted from a manga series of the same name, which by itself makes it one of the most intriguing options to come to Apple TV+ in quite a while. The show will be presented in English, French and Japanese, adding another layer of engagement to a show whose premise is already quite captivating.

Saturday, April 22

Bride-to-be June’s bachelorette party turns deadly when her blood thirsty fiancé and his friends show up to crash the party. The blood will flow like champagne, but the only registry this couple is listed with will be a mortuary once the fun is over….

See a Clip from ‘Bury the Bride’

This one looks like a slasher in the purest, goriest sense of the word. Horror fans will love that, as well as the price tag of “free” that comes with it, thanks to its exclusive premiere on Tubi. LGBTQ+ activist and writer Chaz Bono will appear in the film, which he also helped to produce.

Sunday, April 23

This series tells the story behind the world’s most infamous haunted house tale: the Amityville murders. The project is the first elevated look at every aspect of this wildly layered story about the heinous murder of a family of six that became eclipsed by paranormal controversy.

But the mass murder behind the hauntings - and its alleged ties to organized crime - left a long trail of questions that have never been fully explored. Rooted in the dark cultural undercurrents of the 1970s, “Amityville: An Origin Story” features firsthand accounts from witnesses, family members, and former investigators appearing on-camera for the first time.