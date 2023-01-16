Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Truth Be Told,’ ‘That ‘90’s Show,’ ‘Paul T. Goldman,’ More

Monday is upon us once again, and many across the U.S. are celebrating the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday by sitting back and streaming something they’ve been anxious to see. The Golden Globe winners were just announced, after all, and many of this year’s honorees are already available to stream.

But what about the rest of the week, when workers will have to leave the comforts of home and a long weekend and trudge back to the office? No need to worry, there’s a recommendation below for something new to stream every day of this week, and into the weekend!

Monday, Jan. 16

“Monday Night Football” Wild Card Game | ESPN+, or Stream with a Subscription to Sling Orange

The Dallas Cowboys travel to Florida for a special playoff presentation of “Monday Night Football,” as they prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This contest features one of the best quarterback matchups of any of this weekend’s wild-card games, with Dak Prescott squaring off against the living legend Tom Brady.

Speculation around Brady’s future will always swirl in league circles, but the 45-year-old quarterback has already retired once, if only briefly. If his Bucs are shown the door by the Cowboys, it could be the last time audiences ever see Brady on the field. This game will also mark the season finale of the “ManningCast,” the special alternate stream featuring Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN+.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

‘Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert’ | Peacock

The Amber Alert is one of the most critical technological advances in the last 20 years. When a child is missing, Amber Alerts reach out to every local cell phone in the area with information regarding their last known whereabouts and appearance. It’s a powerful tool, and has helped authorities find innumerable missing kids. But audiences may not know the origin story of these internet bulletins.

Trailer for ‘Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert’

“Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert” tells the story of nine-year-old Amber, who was riding her bike in Arlington, Texas when a man abducted her in broad daylight. The community was shocked – not only to learn of the abduction but also the bizarre coincidence that a news crew had been following Amber’s family for months. Tragically, her body was found days later in a nearby creek, leading police to suspect the perp was local. Despite thousands of leads, Amber’s killer remains at large. In the documentary, Amber’s mother shares her final interview and, for the first time, reflects on the hours of chilling documentary footage that captured Amber’s final days.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

In the most ambitious dating experiment ever attempted, 22 recently single men and women from around the globe were put through an extensive matchmaking process to find their “perfect match.” Hailing from around the world and living together under one roof at an international location, these singles will have a shared goal: to find “the one.” Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match, and if they can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they’ll split a massive cash prize.

Are You The One? January 21, 2014 In the most ambitious dating experiment ever attempted, a group of gorgeous single women and guys are put through an extensive and scientific matchmaking process to find their Perfect Match.

This new reality dating show is the perfect series for the middle of the week. It’s a chance for audiences to switch off for a while, and not have to worry about following complicated plots or wordy monologues. Streaming services may lean further and further into reality shows as a lower-cost alternative to scripted originals, so fans of “Are You the One?” will likely have more such options to enjoy in the near future.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Need a shot of nostalgia? Travel back to Point Place, Wisconsin this week when “That ’90s Show” premieres! Kitty and Red Foreman will welcome a new group of teenagers into their basement when their granddaughter Leia decides to spend summer vacation with them.

That ’90s Show January 19, 2023 Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

Reboots are all the rage right now, but this series offers something a bit unique for a sequel series. It’s been 20 years since “That '70's Show” was airing new episodes, so the passage of time on-screen will actually mirror reality. Much of the original series cast will cameo, but it’s up to the new group of youngsters to capture the adoration of audiences and help “That ’90s Show” become a hit in its own right.

Friday, Jan. 20

This thrilling series descends into the world of true-crime podcasts. In Season 3, new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a media sensation. Aaron Paul stars as the man she may have wrongfully put behind bars.

Trailer for ‘Truth Be Told’ Season 3

This series is the perfect alternative for those who love true-crime podcasts but find shows like “Only Murders in the Building” to be more of a parody than they’d like. This series examines such podcasts through a more serious lens and demonstrates how they can be both entertaining and problematic at the same time.

Saturday, Jan. 21

In this film, a sports star turned convict holds over-the-hill commentator Liu Li-min (Joseph Chang) hostage. Recognizing this as a chance for his big comeback, Liu plays along with the hype. But the truth is even more shocking than his wildest imagination.

Trailer for ‘The Post-Truth World’:

This film is the perfect way for thriller junkies to start their weekend. It’s dramatic and unpredictable, and it offers themes that will become more and more prevalent as technology continues to have an increasing presence in our daily lives and interactions.

Sunday, Jan. 22

‘Paul T. Goldman’ Series Finale | Peacock

This series centers on Paul T. Goldman, a con artist who might be more dangerous because he believes the story he’s trying to sell. This series follows one man’s efforts to uncover the truth about Goldman, a journey that thrusts him into a labyrinth of fraud, deception, and criminality that transformed Goldman “from wimp to warrior.”

Paul T. Goldman January 1, 2023 Paul T. Goldman’s world is turned upside down when he finds out that his wife has been living a secret double life. His efforts to uncover the truth thrust him into a labyrinth of fraud, deception and criminality that transforms him, in his words, “from wimp to warrior.” Director Jason Woliner tries to keep the series he thought he was making from going off the rails as Goldman stars in reenactments, changes the script and challenges Woliner’s vision.

Anyone who has been watching this series with mounting disbelief can’t afford to miss the shocking series finale. This series has as many jaw-dropping twists as the hit Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” and audiences have to go all the way if they want to truly unravel the enigma that is Paul T. Goldman.