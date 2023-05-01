Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘White House Plumbers,’ ‘Star Wars: Visions,’ ‘Rabbit Hole,’ More

Monday is back, and since the linear passage of time means that we’re stuck going through Tuesday, Wednesday, etc., we once again face an uphill climb to get through the work week and into the weekend. Spring weather has also arrived for many in the United States, in mockery of our inability to go outside and enjoy it.

It sometimes feels as if there’s no respite from this inevitable cycle of work and toil. Fortunately, there are some fantastic new titles headed to streaming this week, to help you distract yourself both from work and the Writers Guild of America strike that will almost certainly begin on May 1.

Monday, May 1

“White House Plumbers” takes the audience behind-the-scenes of the Watergate scandal as Nixon’s political saboteurs, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally topple the presidency they were zealously trying to protect… and their families along with it.

Without having lived through the Watergate scandal, it is difficult to wrap one’s head around just how spectacularly dumb the entire attempt really was. This new series will shine a spotlight on how spectacularly Nixon operatives botched the illegal raid on Democratic campaign headquarters, and how absurd and consequential the aftermath was.

Tuesday, May 2

‘Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed’ Series Premiere | Peacock

Kyle and Erik Menendez infamously killed their parents in 1989. Menudo was the first mega-boy band to take the world by storm. In this explosive limited series, viewers will learn of the connection that links the two stories and could corroborate the brothers’ decades-old accusations against their father, Jose Menendez.

Check out a Trailer for ‘Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed’

One former Menudo member could be the key to changing how the public views the brothers’ case while simultaneously crusading for his own justice. It’s a shocking story of murder, assault and betrayal, and this new docuseries from Peacock could shed new light on a decades-old case.

Wednesday, May 3

‘Schmigadoon’ Season 2 Finale | Apple TV+

Josh and Melissa are a struggling couple whose lives are transformed when they get trapped in a magical musical town—with a mission they must complete. They thought that finding true love in each others’ arms again at the end of Season 1 would fix things once and for all, but after stumbling into the magical town of Schmicago in Season 2, they realize they have more work to do.

There have been some fairly wild adventures for the couple this season, including Josh being forced to beat the rap on a murder charge nearly as soon as he arrives in the town. But the pair have learned their relationship still needs work, and they won’t be allowed to leave Schmicago without helping each other—and the town’s other residents—solve some of their biggest issues.

Thursday, May 4

“Star Wars: Visions is an anthology of animated shorts celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world’s best anime creators and storytellers. Watch tales from the galaxy far, far away as you’ve never seen it before, as “Visions” continues to push the boundaries of Star Wars storytelling.

The first season of “Visions” was a revelation for many Star Wars fans, allowing them to see the story elements they loved through a visual lens that they’ve never seen applied to the franchise. What will this season have in store? There’s only one way to find out! May the Fourth be with you!

Friday, May 5

'Silo’ Series Premiere | Apple TV+

“Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.

This new, dystopian series comes from the mind of author Hugh Howey, who first conceived of his fictional universe in his short story “Wool.” That tale has turned into a hugely popular series of post-apocalyptic novels, and now Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, Common and a large ensemble cast will help bring the series to the screen.

Saturday, May 6

Through the incredible and dystopian story of a manhunt for an arsonist in Los Angeles, this documentary follows the crime and neighborhood watch app, Citizen, as it sprung into action and tracked down a possible suspect, blasting out his photo to the app’s one million LA followers. Citizen issued a $30,000 bounty for the suspect, but there was just one problem — they had the wrong guy.

“Vigilante, Inc.” shows how quickly and easily things can spill out from the online world into the real world, sometimes with terrifying consequences. The documentary features exclusive reporting from the VICE News Tech vertical, Motherboard, including Citizen’s leaked internal Slack messages and interviews with former employees who have never appeared on camera.

Sunday, May 7

‘Rabbit Hole’ Season 1 Finale | Paramount+

Private espionage operative John Weir finds himself in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers.

The series deals with many issues that are coming to the forefront of American society today, such as the privacy of data and the way corporations handle it. Will the Shared Data Bill pass? What’s going on inside John’s head? Find out by watching the explosive season finale of “Rabbit Hole,” and get all your best fan theories ready for Season 2!