Sony Adds Google TV Interface to 2021 Smart TVs

Historically, Sony has been one of the biggest users of Google’s Android TV platform. For their 2021 line-up however, they will be using the same Google TV interface that is on the latest Chromecast devices.

The BRAVIA XR X Series (4K LED), A Series (4K OLED), and Z Series (8K LED) will all include the new Google TV interface instead of the standard Android TV one. In addition to Google TV, the biggest new feature in the 2021 Bravia XR televisions is their “Cognitive Processor XR.” It is meant to improve both picture and audio quality on the televisions.

For gamers, the televisions also offer HDMI 2.1 allowing for ultra low-latency on devices like PS5.

For Sony TV owners, the biggest advantage of Google TV over Android TV is the aggregation of shows and movies across streaming subscriptions like Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney+.

Throughout the interface, Google Assistant is directly built-in. This means you can ask what to watch, to find a genre of movies, access photos from Google Photos, or play the news. You can also control your smart devices, check weather or traffic, or ask it basically anything.

It also has a built-in “Watchlist” in the Google TV interface, which can also be added from Google or the Google App when you search for shows and movies.