Amazon, IMDb TV Close Deal With Sony For Norman Lear Classic Television Titles

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, closed a licensing deal with Sony Pictures Television. With this deal, classic Norman Lear TV series will be available to stream on Amazon Prime and IMDb TV.

The deal includes All in the Family, Good Times, Maude, One Day at a Time, 227, Diff’rent Strokes, The Jeffersons, Sanford, and Sanford & Son.

“Norman Lear is a national treasure and his impact on television and popular culture is immeasurable,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We are so honored to bring his classic television series to Prime Video and IMDb TV so new audiences and a new generation can laugh, enjoy and be inspired, like so many of us have been throughout the years.”

Some of the series will be available on Amazon Prime and others will be available on IMDbTV. There will not be any overlap between the two. Most of the series in the deal will be available to stream in their entirety, including All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Sanford and Son, Diff’rent Strokes, and 227. Others will feature a couple of seasons at a time.

On July 15, 227 and Diff’rent Strokes will be available to stream on Prime Video. Later this year, The Jeffersons, Sanford & Son, and Sanford will launch on the service.

On IMDb TV on July 15, All in the Family, Good Times, Maude, and One Day at a Time will be available to stream.

Over the past several weeks, Amazon and IMDb have been making major streaming deals. The company is aggressively licensing content from Universal and other studios, and now Sony has gotten involved too.

On July 8, Amazon reached a licensing agreement with Universal, which will go into effect in 2022. In May, Amazon acquired MGM, but this purchase is now under federal investigation.

Based on this recent agreement with Sony, it doesn’t look like Amazon will be slowing down any time soon. The company may have a few more licensing deals coming, bringing even more content to its viewers on Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV.

Sanford & Son intro (1972)