Sony to Premiere New 4K UHD Lossless Streaming Service Available Only On BRAVIA TVs

Customers of Sony’s BRAVIA TVs will be privy to a new streaming service from the company. The company’s 2021 BRAVIA XR TVs will be the only devices to come equipped with their BRAVIA Core streaming service. The service streams at up to 80Mbps and lossless 4K UHD resolution.

BRAVIA Core will house hundreds of classic Sony movies and new box office hits including the original Ghostbusters and last year’s Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel. Subscribers will also have access to the largest IMAX Enhanced catalog of any current streaming service. The service will also offer extra scenes, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage.

Films will cost 10 movie credits for Z9J, A90J, A80CJ and X90CJ or 5 movie credits for the rest of the Eligible TVs movie credits (one movie credit is sufficient to redeem one movie) to use against a selection of at least 300 movies.

The news comes months after Sony announced the Playstation 5 would come with Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+ available on the console, as well as Twitch and Spotify.

To make life easier for customers, the PS5 also comes with designated game and media spaces. This allows customers to navigate quickly between Game or Media content with more ease. Within the Media space, users no longer need to download entertainment apps through PS Store, as they are all made available under that tab.