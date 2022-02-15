‘South Park’ New Episodes, Full Catalog Moving to Paramount+

During the ViacomCBS investors’ presentation on Tuesday, Chief Content Officer Chris McCarthy announced that beginning in 2024, new episodes of “South Park” will premiere on Paramount+ for U.S. subscribers. In 2025, all of the series’ back episodes will migrate to the platform from HBO Max.

The move will come after the long-running animated hit’s current five-year deal with HBO Max ends and Viacom can officially bring one of their its most profitable IPs home. International markets will be able to stream the series on Paramount+ later this year.

Season 27 of “South Park” will then be exclusively available to stream in Paramount+ beginning in 2024 and then the full catalog of episodes, movies, and made-for-streaming movies will be available on the streamer in 2025. Viacom’s platform is already the exclusive streaming outlet for “South Park” made-for-streaming movies, including “South Park: Post Covid” and “South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid,” both of which debuted on Paramount+ in 2021.

The films were part of a $900 million, six-year deal between the entertainment company and the show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Also moving exclusively to Paramount+ will be the latest revival series of another irreverent Viacom animated series, “Beavis and Butt-Head.” After premiering on MTV in 1993 a second Comedy Central reboot launched in 2020 and the third season will now live exclusively on Paramount+. The move will be accompanied by the series’ full catalog of over 200 remastered episodes from the original MTV run.