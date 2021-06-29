Limited Time: HBO Max Latin America Subscribers Can Get 50% OFF For Life

To celebrate the launch of HBO Max in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean on Tuesday, there a special launch offer for brand new subscribers: a 50% discount exclusively for those who subscribe by July 31 on HBOMax.com. Depending on the market, HBO Max is generally ~$3 USD for their mobile plan and ~$6 USD for their multi-user plan.

The discount will remain effective for as long as the customer maintains their subscription to HBO Max.

Get The Deal $3/mo. hbomax.com Get 50% HBO Max Latin America

Pricing in Major Markets

Country Standard Mobile Argentina ARS 529/month ARS 359/month Brazil R$ 28,00/month R$ 19,97/month Chile CLP 6.900/month CLP 4.900/month Colombia COP 19.900/month COP 13.900/month Mexico MXN 149/month MXN 99/month

Tuesday’s launch marks the first launch outside of the United States and kicks off its global expansion. HBO Max is committed to producing 100 local originals in Latin America over the next two years. This is in addition to providing access to its full catalog of fan-favorites and programming.

Later this year, sports fans in Brazil and Mexico will be able to enjoy UEFA Champions League matches on HBO Max.

In addition, U.S. subscribers to the HBO Max ad-free plan will be able to enjoy access to the platform while traveling throughout any of the 39 newly supported territories, while Latin American subscribers will be able to access the platform when they are traveling in the United States.

“Over our first year since launch, fans in the U.S. have chosen HBO Max as one of their favorite streaming platforms. With today’s launch, we are introducing our global platform and providing a brand new user experience to millions of fans across Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International. “There couldn’t be a better place to begin our global journey, as WarnerMedia has been a favorite and trusted source for compelling and entertaining content for the whole family.”

How Much Does HBO Max Cost?

HBO Max will offer two subscription plans for these regions, starting from about US$3 per month, though they will differ by nation. You can save even more if you pre-pay quarterly or annually. If you sign-up by July 31st, you can get 50% off the monthly plan for life, as long as you keep your subscription active.

The Standard Plan offers families access to 3 simultaneous users, 5 personalized profiles, content downloads, and video in high definition with some titles in 4K, across all supported devices.

The Mobile Plan offers access to the same content catalog, but has been designed for an individual experience with a single, standard definition stream on supported smartphones and tablets, with optimized image quality.

What Can You Watch on HBO Max?

On Launch Day, LATAM and Caribbean viewers will have access to similar library of programming, including shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “Batwoman”, and more.

They will also have access to HBO series like “Succession”, “Game of Thrones”, “Westworld”, “Watchmen”, and more.

In addition, they will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers like “The Flight Attendant”, “Raised By Wolves”, as well as the upcoming reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl”.

Region-specific content will be available, including “Pop Divas”, “The Cut”, “Las Bravas”, and more.

Finally, HBO Max will be the home in Brazil and Mexico for UEFA Champions League matches through 2024.

What Devices Support HBO Max?

In Latin America and the Caribbean, HBO Max can be viewed across major platforms including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Where Is HBO Max Available?

HBO Max is launching on June 29 in 39 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including:

Anguilla

Antigua

Argentina

Aruba

British Virgin Islands

Bahamas

Barbados

Belize

Bolivia

Brazil

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Curacao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Grenada

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Mexico

Montserrat

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent

Suriname

Trinidad & Tobago

Turks and Caicos

Uruguay

Venezuela

