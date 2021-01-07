Spectrum & NBCU Reach New Carriage Deal That Includes Extended Free Trial of Peacock Premium

NBCUniversal and Charter Communications announced they have signed a new, multi-year distribution agreement for NBCUniversal’s full portfolio. The agreement brings broadcast, entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports content to Charter’s Spectrum customers across 41 states.

Spectrum will continue to offer its subscribers NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, CNBC, E!, MSNBC, The Olympic Channel, Oxygen, Syfy, USA Network, Universal Kids, Universo, The Golf Channel, CNBC World, New England Cable News (NECN), and NBC Sports Network, as well as five of NBC’s Regional Sports Networks: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Boston, and NBC Sports Chicago.

The companies also announced as part of the deal, Peacock Premium will be available for an extended free trial for Spectrum’s broadband and video subscribers. The exact length of that trial and when you can begin to redeem it, is still to be determined. Charter will also distribute the Peacock app via its Spectrum Guide platform in the future as part of the deal.

“Charter is a valued partner with passionate NBCUniversal fans in millions of homes nationwide,” said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. “We look forward to delivering our industry-leading network content portfolio, as well as the strong collection of original and library content in our Peacock Premium offering, to Charter’s subscribers everywhere.”

Peacock Premium is available normally for $4.99 a month, but is free for Xfinity customers. You can upgrade to an ad-free plan for $9.99 a month.

At the beginning of the year, Peacock became the exclusive home to episodes of “The Office.” The streaming service will be offering the first two seasons of the show on their free tier. Seasons three through nine will be behind their paywall.

Yesterday, Peacock announced that the new and highly-anticipated reboot of Punky Brewster will make its bow on the streaming service on Feb. 25. Fans of the beloved 80s sitcom can watch the entire first season as all ten episodes will drop at once. The show will be available Peacock Premium for Spectrum customers to indulge.

Peacock also added more live sports to their premium tier as they announced they will be offering extensive live and commercial-free Supercross and Pro Motocross coverage in 2021 – after adding Premier League, figure skating, and rugby in 2020.