Spectrum News Launches Streaming Service Combining Local Networks, National Coverage

For those with traditional TV subscriptions and cord-cutters alike, having access to local and national news is one of the top programming priorities. Now, regardless of their TV status, Spectrum is bringing a new platform to its home internet customers to provide all of the news they need. On Tuesday, the technology company announced that it was launching a brand-new streaming network, Spectrum News+. The streamer will provide access to Spectrum’s local news networks, as well as coverage of major national stories, weather, and more.

The Spectrum News+ streamer will complement the company’s 30 local news networks, while taking advantage of those stations’ resources and expertise to deliver insightful coverage of news and events and their impact on communities. Via Spectrum’s cable packages, only customers in those 30 local markets had access to the company’s news operations, now every customer nationwide will be able to take advantage of the coverage.

“By combining the power of our deeply-rooted local newsrooms with objective coverage of the day’s headlines, we are helping our audiences connect with their communities while also providing them with a comprehensive view of the world around them,” Spectrum News SVP Alison Hellman said. “The launch of Spectrum News+ will allow even more of our customers to have access to our news coverage and furthers our commitment to and investment in providing meaningful news to our audiences wherever they are, and however they want to watch it.”

In addition to the local news outlets and coverage of major national stories, Spectrum News+ will provide a diverse selection of news programming, signature shows, and exclusive series. Highlights will include “In Focus,” a public affairs program from Spectrum News; “On Stage,” the theater show from Spectrum News’ NY1; and “LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez,” the Emmy Award-winning series from Spectrum News 1 in California. There will also be other specials and series from local newsrooms.

The weekday news coverage kicks off with anchor Bree Driscoll at 6 a.m. ET. Afternoon coverage is hosted by a rotation of Spectrum News anchors and veteran journalist Sharon Tazewell. In addition, a team of meteorologists will keep you informed of any significant weather developments across the country. Spectrum News+ plans to expand to a full 24/7 schedule by summertime and is currently available via the Spectrum News Mobile app, Roku, and Apple TV.

Spectrum’s 30 local channels are owned and operated by Charter Communications which has more than 32 million customers across 41 states. In addition to Spectrum News+, Charter is continuing to branch out into streaming by working with cable and internet competitor Comcast on the Xumo joint venture. It was revealed this week that when the new platform launches later this year, Xumo will be highly customizable and will focus on helping viewers discover the perfect content for them.