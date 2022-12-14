‘Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse’ Trailer Released; When Will it Be Available to Stream on Netflix?

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” became an instant hit when it was released by Sony in 2018. The studio had been struggling for years to find success with live-action versions of the character, but the medium of animation used in “Into the Spiderverse” gave the studio a freedom to be creative that paid off big-time.

Now, the studio is preparing to unleash the sequel, “Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse.” The movie once again features Miles Morales as everyone’s favorite web-slinger. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Check out the New Trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse’:

The movie will come to theaters on June 2, 2023 and that means it’s possible that the movie will be available to stream before the end of next year, but when? Which service will be lucky enough to get the new “Spiderverse” film now that Sony has cemented its status as an entertainment arms dealer?

Thankfully, at least the latter of those questions is easy to answer. Thanks to an exclusive-rights streaming deal signed with Netflix in April of 2021, “Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse” will go to the world’s largest streaming service for an 18-month window before moving on. Another 2021 deal between Sony and Disney ensures that the film will go to a Disney-owned streaming service after its Netflix window ends.

Sadly for “Spiderverse” fans, those deals did not extend to movies released theatrically before they were signed. That partly explains why “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” is not currently available to stream on Netflix, Disney+, or on any other subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service for that matter. It was available to stream on Netflix in June 2020, as part of a deal between Netflix and Sony’s animation arm, but the movie left that service in December 2020, and has not appeared on an SVOD platform since.

Sony’s deals with Netflix and Disney make it likely that one of those services will be its home when “Into the Spiderverse” is available to stream once again. The movie is currently available to Canadian Netflix users, but in the U.S., the only way to stream the film is to rent or buy it from a transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) platform like Prime Video, or via premium cable channels.

Getting back to “Across the Spiderverse,” neither Sony nor Netflix has made any announcement regarding the film’s streaming date. However, the first “Spiderverse” film got a theatrical window of 194 days before streaming on Netflix, thanks largely to its impressive box office haul of $375 million.

“Across the Spiderverse” could prove to be just as successful as the first film, thanks to the hype the original created. That could mean a theatrical window of 200 days for the movie, which would make it available to stream Dec. 19, 2023. That arrival date seems perfect to maximize family and holiday viewing for this time next year, and would bring the movie in line with its predecessor.

So our best guess for when you’ll be able to stream “Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse” on Netflix is Dec. 19, 2023.