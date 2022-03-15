‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Now Available to Watch Online

Ready for the most epic adventure in the Spider-Man saga? “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is now available to rent or buy for online viewing. You can buy it now via Amazon Prime Video.

The wildly popular movie picks up right where the end of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” left off. J. Jonah Jameson just revealed Spider-Man’s secret identity to the world and blamed him for the death of the seemingly heroic Mysterio. Peter Parker has to navigate this new reality while trying to protect his friends and family. When the fallout gets too intense, Peter seeks the help of Doctor Strange to regain his anonymity.

Strange agrees to use magic to help Peter, but the spell goes wrong, and Peter faces the greatest challenges of his life when enemies from his past join forces to destroy Spider-Man once and for all. The movie is a joy for fans of the Spider-Man saga, and you’ll be well served by rewatching the original “Spider-Man” series with Tobey Maguire and the “Amazing Spider-Man” series with Andrew Garfield to fully appreciate this crowd-pleaser.

The ambitious project could have backfired horribly, but the expert filmmakers at Marvel found a way to pay homage to the past, honor the present, and promise something exciting for the future.

Try to avoid spoilers if you can. There are some tremendous surprises in store.

The movie has been a worldwide blockbuster of the highest order, hauling in $1.8 billion in box office so far. It’s the third highest grossing movie of all time in the United States.