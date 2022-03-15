‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Now Available to Watch Online
Ready for the most epic adventure in the Spider-Man saga? “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is now available to rent or buy for online viewing. You can buy it now via Amazon Prime Video.
The wildly popular movie picks up right where the end of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” left off. J. Jonah Jameson just revealed Spider-Man’s secret identity to the world and blamed him for the death of the seemingly heroic Mysterio. Peter Parker has to navigate this new reality while trying to protect his friends and family. When the fallout gets too intense, Peter seeks the help of Doctor Strange to regain his anonymity.
Strange agrees to use magic to help Peter, but the spell goes wrong, and Peter faces the greatest challenges of his life when enemies from his past join forces to destroy Spider-Man once and for all. The movie is a joy for fans of the Spider-Man saga, and you’ll be well served by rewatching the original “Spider-Man” series with Tobey Maguire and the “Amazing Spider-Man” series with Andrew Garfield to fully appreciate this crowd-pleaser.
The ambitious project could have backfired horribly, but the expert filmmakers at Marvel found a way to pay homage to the past, honor the present, and promise something exciting for the future.
Try to avoid spoilers if you can. There are some tremendous surprises in store.
The movie has been a worldwide blockbuster of the highest order, hauling in $1.8 billion in box office so far. It’s the third highest grossing movie of all time in the United States.
Spider-Man Movies
Spider-ManMay 1, 2002
After being bitten by a genetically altered spider at Oscorp, nerdy but endearing high school student Peter Parker is endowed with amazing powers to become the superhero known as Spider-Man.
Spider-Man 2June 25, 2004
Peter Parker is going through a major identity crisis. Burned out from being Spider-Man, he decides to shelve his superhero alter ego, which leaves the city suffering in the wake of carnage left by the evil Doc Ock. In the meantime, Parker still can’t act on his feelings for Mary Jane Watson, a girl he’s loved since childhood. A certain anger begins to brew in his best friend Harry Osborn as well…
Spider-Man 3May 1, 2007
The seemingly invincible Spider-Man goes up against an all-new crop of villains—including the shape-shifting Sandman. While Spider-Man’s superpowers are altered by an alien organism, his alter ego, Peter Parker, deals with nemesis Eddie Brock and also gets caught up in a love triangle.
The Amazing Spider-ManJune 23, 2012
Peter Parker is an outcast high schooler abandoned by his parents as a boy, leaving him to be raised by his Uncle Ben and Aunt May. Like most teenagers, Peter is trying to figure out who he is and how he got to be the person he is today. As Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins a quest to understand his parents’ disappearance – leading him directly to Oscorp and the lab of Dr. Curt Connors, his father’s former partner. As Spider-Man is set on a collision course with Connors’ alter ego, The Lizard, Peter will make life-altering choices to use his powers and shape his destiny to become a hero.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2April 16, 2014
For Peter Parker, life is busy. Between taking out the bad guys as Spider-Man and spending time with the person he loves, Gwen Stacy, high school graduation cannot come quickly enough. Peter has not forgotten about the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her by staying away, but that is a promise he cannot keep. Things will change for Peter when a new villain, Electro, emerges, an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, and Peter uncovers new clues about his past.
Spider-Man: HomecomingJuly 5, 2017
Following the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” Peter Parker (Tom Holland) tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in New York City with fighting crime as his superhero alter ego Spider-Man.
Peter gets guidance from his mentor Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), and his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon). He’ll need that help as he faces off against the supervillain The Vulture (Michael Keaton) and the hormones ginned up by his crush, Liz (Laura Harrier). Lurking in the background is a snarky classmate named Michelle (Zendaya).
Jon Watts directs the first of his 3 Spidey films.
Spider-Man: Far From HomeJune 28, 2019
After returning from the “blip,” Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his friends go on a summer trip to Europe. But it’s not all relaxation and fun. When giant creatures appear to wreak havoc across the continent, Peter must use his Spider-Man powers to assist Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the mysterious Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal).
Will Peter choose the life of a superhero or follow through on his feelings for MJ (Zendaya)? And what’s the agenda of the new hero called Mysterio?
