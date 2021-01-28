‘SpongeBob’ Movie, TV Series Surface on Paramount Plus in March

SpongeBob is making a splashy entrance on the rebranded streamer.

Both “SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” and the new series “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” will stream on Paramount+ on March 4. (Paramount+ is the revamped former CBS All Access.)

The first six episodes of “Kamp Koral” will air at its debut; the next 13 will be announced in future. The “Kamp Koral” series centers on a 10-year-old SpongeBob “building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck.”

In addition, the “Sponge on the Run” will have a wider release; it will be available on VOD platforms for $19.99 for a limited period.

The movie features the usual SpongeBob crew — his pet snail Gary, best friend Patrick, a starfish, and Mr. Krabs. When they discover Gary has been seized by King Poseidon, the team shifts into action to rescue him, shifting the action from Bikini Bottom to the Lost City of Atlantic City.

Directed by Tim Hill, Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger, the voice actors include Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke and Carolyn Lawrence. Celebrity voices include Keanu Reeves Danny Trejo and Tiffany Haddish.

“Sponge on the Run” trailer