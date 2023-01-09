‘Sports Science’ Host John Brenkus to Bring New Series to Airport, Hotel Streaming Service ReachTV

If you’re planning on doing any traveling across the United States in the next year, you’ll soon have new sports programming to enjoy.

ReachTV, a free ad-supported streaming television network distributed in 500,000 hotels and across more than 2,500 airport screens across North America, has announced a new deal to bring three new sports-themed shows to its service.

The new additions to ReachTV are anchored by “The NIL House: The Epicenter of all Things NIL.” The series is hosted by former “Sports Science” creator and host John Brenkus. The show offers a livestream focused on NIL issues in NCAA football, with a high-profile sports line-up including Marcellus Wiley, Champ Bailey (College Football Hall of Fame), Aaron Murray and Keith Marshall (UGA Legends), CJ Anderson (Super Bowl Champion) appearing to further the discussion.

“We focus on programming that brings together data, technology and storytelling in an informative, yet entertaining way,” said Lynnwood Bibbens, CEO of ReachTV. “John Brenkus is a unicorn who brings this all together in a fiercely engaging way.”

ReachTV will also distribute two weekly programs “Never Shut Up,” featuring NFL veteran and sportscaster Marcellus Wiley, along with “BrinxTV Plus,” a sports variety show. 2022 was the first year that ReachTV served as a distributor for all NFL games, including the playoffs and Super Bowl. The pact furthers ReachTV’s aggressive expansion into sports and original content aimed specifically at travelers.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with ReachTV. Our quick hitting, high energy programming is perfect for an audience that is always on the move.” said Brenkus. “ReachTV’s innovative fixed screen platform has one of the best CPM values in the world, with guaranteed daily impressions nationwide that better serves our advertisers.”

More and more free streaming services are trying to incorporate sports programming, of late. In November 2022, Amazon launched a daily 12-hour block of sports-talk programming that appears across multiple platforms, including its free ad-supported streaming service Freevee.

The Roku Channel has also been working hard to expand its sports offerings in recent months. In September, the company added a channel dedicated to “The Rich Eisen Show,” a sports variety show hosted by long-time sports host and reporter Rich Eisen. The service also introduced a dedicated sports hub to allow users to aggregate most of their live sports subscriptions across various services in a centralized location.