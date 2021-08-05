Sportsnet to Relaunch Streaming Service SN NOW in Fall, As Part of New Sportsnet App

SN NOW, the direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Canadian media giant Rogers Sportsnet, will relaunch the service this Fall. The new platform will be built in conjunction with Deltatre, who recently worked with Sinclair to launch their new Bally Sports App in the U.S, and Firstlight Media.

“Sportsnet was the first mainstream sports brand in North America to launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service, offering our premium content and the most innovative distribution right from the start. Our new partnerships with Deltatre and Firstlight Media will help make Canada’s best sports streaming product even better,” said Bart Yabsley, President, Sportsnet.

Sportsnet’s new app will have an all-new user inference, with improved stream quality and reliability, personalized content, and stat overlays. SN NOW will continue to be available inside the SportsNet app.

In an interview with The Streamable, Alfredo Tan, SVP, Strategy, Data, & Products at Rogers Sports & Media told us that streamers should expect to see a different experience depending on their favorite teams. For example, a Toronto Maple Leafs fan would be served news and highlights related to their team, while a Montreal Canadiens fan would get that for the Habs.

While this is a foundational start, he envisions that fans will be able to choose highlights of games, condensed telecasts, or watch an entire live stream.

He said they are heavily investing in streaming quality and reliability – and latency to bring the games as near to their linear broadcasts as possible. While telecasts will stream in HD out of the gate, 4K is certainly a target down the road.

Currently, you can subscribe to SN NOW for $19.99 CAD a month (or $150 CAD annually) includes live access to all Sportsnet channels, Toronto Blue Jays games, select Toronto Raptors games, in-market streaming of your local NHL team, nationally televised NHL, NBA, & MLB games, and WWE.

If you upgrade to SN NOW+ ($34.99 CAD), you will also get out-of-market NHL games through NHL LIVE, along with IndyCar, Bundesliga, FA Cup, and more.

Tan says that they are rethinking packaging, pricing, and promotion – so these may shift as we get closer to launch, which we expect will happen around the start of the NHL season.

SN NOW is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, and Ignite TV through the Sportsnet App.

In comparison, TSN, the other primary sports network in Canada owned by Bell Media, offers streaming of their linear network for $7.99 CAD a day, $19.99 CAD a month, or $199.99 CAD annually. This includes in-market NHL coverage (Maple Leafs, Canadiens, and Senators), NBA (select Toronto Raptors games), NFL, PGA Tour Golf, and more.