‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Gets Season 4 Renewal, HBO Greenlights Jake Gyllenhaal’s First TV Series

“Star Trek: Discovery” has been renewed for Season 4 at CBS All Access. Production begins Nov. 2. The series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz. Season 3 of “Discovery” debuted Oct. 15. CBS has a big investment in the “Star Trek” franchise. There are now five shows in the shared universe on All Access: “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Short Treks” and the adult animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

Jake Gyllenhaal (“Brokeback Mountain”) will star in the HBO/HBO Max series “The Son,” based on Jo Nesbo’s novel. It is the first regular TV role of the actor’s career. “The Son” is a revenge tale set in Oslo. “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will executive produce, along with Gyllenhaal.

Jamie Foxx will star in and executive produce “Day Shift” for Netflix. He plays a blue-collar dad wanting to provide for his young daughter, but his real money comes from a specific skill-set: hunting and killing vampires.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Kate Hudson will star opposite Octavia Spencer in the second season of “Truth Be Told” on Apple TV+. Spencer plays a true-crime podcaster. In season one, she meets the man who may have wrongly helped jail. In season two, Hudson plays a good friend of Spencer’s, in which a new case will put their friendship to the test.

“Enlightened” (HBO/HBO Max) has announced a new six-part satire set at an exclusive tropical resort. It will follow “the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.” Cast includes Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn. Filming will take place in Hawaii.

Tubi, a division of Fox Entertainment, signed a content deal with Chinese film and television studio Wanda Pictures. The partnership kicks off with the English-dubbed versions of “Detective Chinatown 2,” the sixth-highest grossing movie in China. Also included is “The King’s Avatar: For the Glory,” an anime film set in the esports world. “King’s Avatar” is also available in Spanish in the U.S. and Mexico. Tubi has more than 23,000 movies and television shows from over 250 content partners. Wanda Pictures is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group’s Beijing Cultural Industry Group.

“Dawson’s Creek ” will stream on Netflix next month, but sans Paula Cole’s iconic theme song, ”I Don’t Want to Wait.” Rights issues means newcomers to the series will hear Canadian musician Jann Arden’s “Run Like Mad.” The show took on all subjects – from virginity stigmas to affairs with faculties. The show starred a young Michelle Williams and Katie Holmes.

Regina Hall star of “Back Monday, signed a first-look deal with Showtime. Hall will develop and produce TV projects, the first is a one-hour special. She will also star in and executive produce the film “Masters” and star in Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” adaptation.

“The Underground Railroad,” coming to Amazon Prime Video, dropped a first look, courtesy of director Barry Jenkins (“Moonlighting”), who helms all nine episodes in the series. The literal railroad that anchors the show is based on Colson Whitehead’s 2016 novel, which won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction.

Chris Nee (Doc McStuffins, Vampirina) has revealed the first slate of upcoming Netflix animated series under her overall deal. The action-adventure pre-school series “Ridley Jones” is about a 6-year-old, who protects the museum she calls home with her mom and grandmother. Also, Chumash tribal member Karissa Valencia has created “Spirit Rangers,” a fantasy-adventure preschool series following a Native American sibling trio Kodiak, Summer and Eddy Skycedar. The third animated show, “Dino Daycare,” is set in a nursery for baby Dinos, where a young boy name Cole helps out. Jeff King (Vampirina) is behind “Dino Daycare.”

