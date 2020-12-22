How to Watch Every Star Trek Movie Online

Ready to boldly go where no man has gone before? Dock your ship at the nearest space station, and prepare for warp speed, Star Trek fans! Here’s a handy captain’s log for determining which streaming service your favorite Star Trek films are on.

Most can be found on Amazon Prime, but are also available on other services, so be sure and pick the one that’s best for you. Simply click the title to see your streaming options.

If you’ve never jumped into these, there’s a common rule that only the even-numbered movies are good in the Trek franchise. (Wrath of Khan, Voyage Home, Undiscovered Country, and First Contact are all fun. Nemesis is the exception to the rule.)

Star Trek Movies Online Streaming Guide

When a destructive space entity is spotted approaching Earth, Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) must resume command of the Starship Enterprise. It’s up to him and his crew to intercept, examine, and hopefully stop it before it can cause any more harm.

This one is often cited as the best Star Trek movie of all time! Admiral James T. Kirk is feeling old; the prospect of accompanying the Enterprise on a two-week cadet cruise is not helping to make him feel any younger. All bets are off, however, once the training cruise transforms into a life or death struggle. The hated Khan (Ricardo Montalban) has escaped from years of exile, and is preparing to harness the power of creation itself. High stakes, fun twists, a great score from James Horner, and one of the most memorable endings in movie history help make this a must-watch!

Admiral Kirk and his bridge crew embark on a mission - this time the stakes are personal: They must recover the body of their beloved comrade, Spock (Leonard Nimoy). To return to the restricted Genesis planet, however, they will have to risk their careers and steal the since-decommissioned Enterprise. Worth the price of admission if only to see Christopher Lloyd as a Klingon.

Definitely the funniest Trek flick. Now fugitives of the Federation for their daring rescue of Spock, Kirk and his crew begin their journey home to face justice. As they near Earth, they find it at the mercy of a mysterious alien presence whose signals are slowly destroying the planet. In a desperate attempt to answer the call of the probe, Kirk and his crew race back to the late twentieth century. The world they once knew has since turned more alien than anything they’ve encountered in the far reaches of the galaxy!

Captain Kirk and his crew must contend with Spock’s half brother, Sybok (Laurence Luckinbill). He has made enemies by kidnapping three diplomats and hijacking the Enterprise in his obsessive search for God. In the start of the movie, Captain Kirk climbs a mountain. Here’s a song about it.

On the eve of retirement, Kirk and McCoy (DeForest Kelley) are charged with assassinating the Klingon High Chancellor and imprisoned. The Enterprise crew must help them escape to thwart a conspiracy aimed at sabotaging the last best hope for peace. This entry is fuses action with a murder mystery, and it’s an under-appreciated gem.

The first of the films to feature the crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the crew of the Enterprise-D find themselves at odds with the renegade scientist Soran (Malcolm McDowell). Only one man can help Picard stop Soran from destroying entire star systems … but he’s been dead for 78 years.

The Borg, a relentless race of cyborgs, are on a direct course for Earth. Violating orders to stay away from the battle, Captain Picard and the crew of the newly-commissioned USS Enterprise E pursue the Borg back in time to prevent the invaders from changing Federation history and assimilating the galaxy. This is the closest the Trek franchise comes to an outright action movie. Alice Krige is a great Borg Queen, and Alfre Woodard is really great acting opposite Patrick Stewart. Some have speculated that James Cromwell’s flawed visionary, Zefram Cochrane, is meant to represent Gene Roddenberry himself.

The Son’a aren’t the only ones interested in taking over the planet of the Ba’ku; Starfleet is after it too. Captain Picard and the crew of the Enterprise can see the planet for more than just its “regenerative” properties, however, and it’s soon up to them to defend not only the planet’s people - but the very ideals upon which the Federation itself was founded.

After the wedding of William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) to Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise receive a troubling message from Starfleet. A coup has resulted in the installation of a new Romulan political leader, Shinzon (Tom Hardy), who claims to seek peace with the human-backed United Federation of Planets. Once in enemy territory, the captain and his crew make a startling discovery: Shinzon is human, a slave from the Romulan sister planet of Remus, and has a secret, shocking relationship to Picard himself. This one was not received well, and it put the Next Generation crew on ice.

Produced and directed by J.J. Abrams, this film reimagines the original cast and reboots the Star Trek universe. James Kirk (Chris Pine) is a delinquent, thrill-seeking Iowa farm boy. Spock (Zachary Quinto) is half-Vulcan, raised in a logic-based society that rejects all emotion. Bitter rivals out the gate, fiery instinct clashes with calm reason. But they’ll need to work together if they’re to lead their crew through unimaginable danger, and boldly go where no one has gone before. The young cast re-energizes the series and Michael Giacchino’s propulsive score helps the movie soar. Keep your eyes peeled for a pre-Thor Chris Hemsworth in a brief appearance as Kirk’s dad.

The crew of the Enterprise is called back home only to find the fleet detonated and the world in a state of crisis. With a personal score to settle, Captain Kirk leads a manhunt to a war-zone world to capture a one-man weapon of mass destruction. As our heroes are propelled into an epic chess game of life and death, love will be challenged, friendships will be torn apart, and sacrifices must be made for the only family Kirk has left: his crew.

The USS Enterprise crew encounters a mysterious new enemy lurking in the furthest reaches of uncharted space. They’re about to have their loyalties and skills put to the ultimate test. Idris Elba flexes his muscles as the main villain.

If you’re still craving more Trek beyond the movies, you can also find the many TV series widely available on streaming platforms:

Live long and prosper!