Star Wars Spinoff Series ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ to Premiere on Disney Plus in December 2021

Lucasfilm is notorious for being tight lipped about their upcoming projects and so the fact that they didn’t announce the upcoming Boba Fett Disney+ series during Disney Investor Day last week is no surprise. The production company opted to sneak the announcement into the season two finale of The Mandalorian. According to the announcement the spin off series will premiere in December 2021.

“If you played past the credits sequence in the Mandalorian finale we see Return of the Jedi character Bib Fortuna, Jabba’s old right-hand man, sitting on his throne in the old palace. Fennec (Ming-Na Wen) enters shooting most of the creatures around him, and blasting the shackles off the blue dancing girl,” according to Deadline. “Then Boba enters. Bib exclaims, ‘Boba, I thought you were dead!’ Boba then shoots him dead and takes the throne at Jabba’s palace.”

During their Investor Day last week, Disney announced they would release 10 Marvel Series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney live action, animated, and Pixar series and movies over the next few years. On deck are shows and movies such as Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Bad Batch, Willow, Lando, Andor, Rangers of the New Republic, Star Wars: Visions, The Acolyte and A Droid Story.

Season two of The Mandalorian premiered on Oct. 30. The season followed Mando and Baby Yoda as the lone gunfighter had sworn to bring The Child—Baby Yoda’s official name—back home. The second season also introduced a slew of new characters. Where they fall in the storyline is still unknown, but fans can expect to see Rosario Dawson, as Ahsoka Tano, the former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker. Katee Sackhoff will also star as Bo-Katan Kryze, the character she voiced in “The Clone Wars.”

During their Investor Day, CEO Bob Chapek also announced Disney+ had climbed to 86.8 million subscribers as of Dec. 2.

In November, the company reported that the service was at 73.7 million subscribers at the end of September. This was a 16.2 million climb from the previous quarter, when they reported they reached 57.5 million subscribers at the end of the third quarter in June 2020, but were at 60.5 million subscribers as of August 3rd.

Photo credit: Twitter