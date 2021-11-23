 Skip to Content
STARZ Black Friday 2021 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Ben Bowman

Looking to save on STARZ for the holidays? We’ll take a look at all the various deals, coupons, and offers to save money on the streaming service. Even if you don’t choose an option for STARZ, there are lots of great ways to save on streaming for the holidays.

STARZ Black Friday Deal

If you sign up now, you can get STARZ for just $5/month for your first 3 months of the service. Click here to activate the deal.

While that’s your best and only deal on STARZ by itself, there are some other excellent ways to save on streaming deals today:

Service Deal Normal Price Link
Hulu 30-Day Free Trial $6.99 30-Day Free Trial
Paramount+ 30-Day Free Trial $9.99 30-Day Free Trial
Sling TV $25 OFF Your First Month + Free Showtime $10 First Month Get $25 OFF your first month
Philo 50% OFF Your First Month $12.50 First Month Get 50% OFF your first month W/ Code: WATCHPHILONOV
HBO Max 16% OFF When You Pre-Pay Annually $8.33-$12.50 per Month Sign Up Now
discovery+ $0.99 For 3 Months $4.99 Sign Up Now
AMC+ $0.99 For 2 Months $0.99 For 2 Months Sign Up Now
Showtime $0.99 For 2 Months $0.99 For 2 Months Sign Up Now

About STARZ

STARZ is home to thought-provoking mature dramas like “Outlander,” “Spartacus,” “Luther,” and “Power Book II: Ghost.” You’ll also see award-winning movies like “Whiplash,” “Braveheart,” “The Father,” “A Beautiful Mind,” and “Heat.” The movie selection rotates frequently, so there’s always something worth watching.

7-Day Trial
starz.com

STARZ

STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on STARZ without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Outlander, Vida, and Power.

With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows, as well as past seasons of shows like “Friday Night Lights”, “The Bernie Mac Show”, “ALF”, and “Miami Vice” and “Knight Rider.”

STARZ also has new-release films from Sony Pictures, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.

You can subscribe for $8.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.

7-Day Trial
$8.99 / month
starz.com
