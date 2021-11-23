STARZ Black Friday 2021 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Looking to save on STARZ for the holidays? We’ll take a look at all the various deals, coupons, and offers to save money on the streaming service. Even if you don’t choose an option for STARZ, there are lots of great ways to save on streaming for the holidays.

STARZ Black Friday Deal

If you sign up now, you can get STARZ for just $5/month for your first 3 months of the service. Click here to activate the deal.

While that’s your best and only deal on STARZ by itself, there are some other excellent ways to save on streaming deals today:

About STARZ

STARZ is home to thought-provoking mature dramas like “Outlander,” “Spartacus,” “Luther,” and “Power Book II: Ghost.” You’ll also see award-winning movies like “Whiplash,” “Braveheart,” “The Father,” “A Beautiful Mind,” and “Heat.” The movie selection rotates frequently, so there’s always something worth watching.