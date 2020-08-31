Starz Orders Third ‘Power’ Spinoff Titled ‘Power Book IV: Force,’ Joseph Sikora Reprises Role

Fans of “Power” are in for a treat as Starz has ordered a third series from the popular franchise. According to Deadline, the Lionsgate-owned network has ordered “Power Book IV: Force,” which will focus on Tommy Egan, after he leaves New York. Joseph Sikora will reprise his role as Tommy, while Courtney Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson retain their roles as producers behind the scenes.

The news comes ahead of the “Power Book II: Ghost” premiere, which takes place this coming Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Starz. The show will move to its regular timeslot at 8 p.m. with the second episode, and day and date on the Starzplay international streaming service. “Power Book II: Ghost” will be divided into two parts of five episodes each, with the second half coming later this year.

“Power has been one of the most successful series in premium pay television during its six-year run, garnering more than 10 million multiplatform views in its last two seasons and we can’t wait to take fans in a whole new direction as we pick-up Tommy’s story with Power Book IV: Force,” stated Starz president of programming, Christina Davis.

The network also has prequel story “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” on deck. The series will resume production in the fall and is slated to make its debut in 2021. The series goes back to the early years of “Power” character Kanan Stark and was created by Sascha Penn who is also showrunner and executive producer.