STARZ Streaming Services Reach 10.4 Million Domestic, 16.1 Million Globally
In Lionsgate’s Q2 earnings release, the company reported that they have crossed 16.1 million streaming subscribers across its platforms including STARZ and STARZPLAY INTERNATIONAL. That number includes 10.4 million domestically, an improvement of 700,000 from last quarter and up 1.2 million year-over-year. International streaming subscribers were up 500,000 in the quarter and 3.8 million year-over-year.
Like other media companies, Lionsgate is benefitting from the streaming spike due to the pandemic. With more people staying at home and watching shows and movies instead of going out, streaming services are reaching record numbers.
“I’m pleased to report another solid financial quarter with strong content generation across our business,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “Starz drove growth of 1.3 million global streaming subscribers with the strong premieres of three new series in the quarter, our Television Group launched six new series and renewed six current shows, and our Motion Picture Group added to an already robust pipeline with the production starts of nine new films.”
Lionsgate’s streaming revenue has been growing rapidly throughout the past five years. “Our AVOD revenue — just in the U.S. in 2016, we had about 14 clients, and we were doing less than $10 million of revenue in that segment of my business. In 2021, we have close to 40 AVOD clients, and we’re going to do almost — well, I think we’re going to do over $100 million,” Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s President of Worldwide Television and Digital Distribution, said.
In fact, Lionsgate’s reported revenue from its 17,000-title film and television library was $784 million for the trailing 12 months.
Further accelerating the company’s success, Lionsgate is seizing the opportunity to be an “arms dealer” to other media companies, such as The Roku Channel. The company is now making deals with streaming services to give them the rights to programming. Last month, the media company reached a multi-year agreement with Redbox. Lionsgate’s library has 17,000 titles, and Redbox now has licensing rights to a variety of TV series and movies. The company is focusing on the many possible means to profit off of the streaming spike.
STARZ
STARZ offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on STARZ without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Outlander, Vida, and Power.
With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows, as well as past seasons of shows like “Friday Night Lights”, “The Bernie Mac Show”, “ALF”, and “Miami Vice” and “Knight Rider.”
STARZ also has new-release films from Sony Pictures, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.
You can subscribe for $8.99 a month either directly from STARZ, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.