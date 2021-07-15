Starz, Universal Tie Up Multi-Year Deal For Universal Films Beginning in 2022

Starz announced on Thursday afternoon that it has signed a multi-year deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), beginning with the 2022 theatrical slate.

The new deal gives Starz an exclusive post-pay-1 availability window for Universal’s live-action films in the United States. Starz and its associated platforms — including linear and streaming — will receive Universal’s live-action films immediately following their previously announced pay-1 windows.

Under the agreement, Startz subscribers will have access to upcoming titles like Jurassic World: Dominion; The 355, and Ambulance — along with titles from Blumhouse and Focus Features, and a selection of Universal’s extensive library of movies.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Starz as they continue to build a comprehensive film offering with content that appeals to its broad consumer base with compelling new releases and iconic library titles,” said Peter Levinsohn, Vice Chairman and Chief Distribution Officer, UFEG. “This agreement reflects UFEG’s commitment to flexibility in building value through our distribution capabilities and constantly refreshing our content across multiple platform partners.”

Starz had previously announced a multi-year exclusive first-window output deal with Lionsgate and Summit films for when their current agreements expire — at the end of 2021 and 2022.

“This agreement with UFEG allows Starz to continue deepening our premium content offering for our subscribers with Universal’s award-winning and critically-acclaimed film slate that complements our existing extensive film library and original programming,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. “This windowing strategy builds value to our subscribers and partners while expanding our deep roster of premium movies for fans of all genres.”

The agreement will bring the John Wick film franchise, as well as the upcoming movie based on the best-selling Borderlands video game, and the forthcoming Hunger Games prequel all to Starz.

This marks yet another deal for Universal in recent days locking down its pay-1 windows for its content.

IMDb TV and Amazon Prime Video penned a licensing deal with Universal last week granting Prime Video to have an exclusive pay-1 window for Universal’s live-action films in the United States, plus it grants IMDb TV an exclusive window for films from Universal’s 2020-2021 theatrical slate and rights to a package of animated titles for AVOD and SVOD distribution.

Another move saw Peacock and Universal sitting down to an agreement on new theatrical titles. Starting in 2022, new releases will be available to stream on Peacock rather than HBO Max after they leave theaters.

Finally, earlier this week, Universal and Netflix extended and expanded their animated film agreement under a new multi-year deal that allows the streamer to license rights to Universal’s animated and live-action content.