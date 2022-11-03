STARZ Streaming Services Add 100K Domestic Subscribers to Hit 12.3M; Climb to 37.8M Globally

In their 2022 third-quarter earnings call on Thursday, Lionsgate reported that the streaming arm of its premium cable channel, STARZ added 1 million global subscribers, reaching a total of 27.3 million. As of Q2, STARZ had 26.3 million global subscribers.

At this time last year, STARZ reported having 12 million domestic subscribers for a total of 18 million global subscribers. The streamer’s domestic service only saw an increase of 100,000 subscribers 10 come in at 12.3M, but the channel’s premium cable network lost 500,000 customers in Q3.

The studio’s international streaming product, Lionsgate+, picked up 800,000 subscribers last quarter to come in at 13M while international linear subscriptions remained flat at 1.8M. Across both streaming and linear, Lionsgate accounted for 37.8 million customers at the end of the third quarter, an increase of half a million subscribers.

It previously looked like Lionsgate would be spinning off both its streaming service and network, while keeping a stake in them. However, the company ultimately took another route. Lionsgate decided to keep its Starz channel and the STARZ streaming arm while spinning off its movie studio.

With this move, the STARZ streaming service is being rebranded as Lionsgate+ in 35 countries.

In August, the STARZ app launched on [VIZIO Smart TV]s, expanding the streaming service’s reach. The app is available on most other devices as well, giving subscribers access to a vast on-demand library of Lionsgate movies, original content, and titles from the Starz linear channel.