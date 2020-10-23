Stephen Colbert Hosts Showtime’s ‘Election Night 2020,’ Hulu Streams LGBTQ+ Rom-Com ‘Happiest Season’

Stephen Colbert hosts a live, hour-long election-night special on Showtime Nov. 3. “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020” launches at 11 p.m. ET. Guests include Charlamagne tha God and Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon of Showtime politics show “The Circus.”

Hulu has acquired the U.S. rights to Clea DuVall’s LGBTQ+ holiday rom-com “Happiest Season,” debuting Nov. 25. “Happiest Season” stars Kristen Stewart as Abby, who meets her girlfriend Harper’s (Mackenzie Davis) family for the first time at Harper’s family Christmas dinner. However, she soon realizes that Harper has kept their relationship a secret.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Scarlett Johansson will produce and star in the science-fiction drama “Bride” for Apple TV+ with Sebastián Lelio on board to direct. “Bride” is about a woman created to be an ideal wife by an entrepreneur. When she rejects her creator, she’s forced to flee and discover her true identity as her own person.

Kristen Bell will star in Netflix’s eight-episode limited series “The Woman in the House” created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, the trio behind “Nobodies.” Bell (“The Good Place”) plays a woman who thinks she’s seen a murder from her apartment window. She’ll also take on a new part in Apple TV+’s animated “Central Park” in season two.

“Flashdance” is in early development at CBS All Access, the future Paramount+. It’s a TV series reboot of the 1983 film that starred Jennifer Beals as a steelworker turned dancer. Tracy McMillan is writing the script for the potential series; Angela Robinson will direct the pilot.

“Sneakerella” stars Chosen Jacobs (“It”) and Lexi Underwood (“Little Fires Everywhere”) alongside four-time NBA Champion John Salley in the new Disney+ original movie. Now in production, the pop/hip-hop musical is inspired by the “Cinderella” fairy tale. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (“Ramona and Beezus”) directs.

“Karma’s World” is a new animated musical kids’ series also set for Netflix. It’s created by American rapper and producer Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. Aimed at kids aged 6 to 9, it tells a coming-of-age story about a young black girl finding her voice and using it to change her world. Original songs address key issues, such as self-esteem, discrimination and creativity.

“Lightyears” has been picked up by Amazon Studios. Juan José Campanella, a prominent Argentine TV-film director, will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. The drama is about the Yorks, a couple that discover a chamber buried in their backyard leading to a strange, deserted planet.

“The Simpsons” is launching its 31st season on Disney+, alongside “The Simpsons Horror” collection, 30 episodes of the iconic genre-bending “Treehouse of Horror” franchise. The new collection is the latest in Disney+’s series of themed sets, including “The Simpsons Predicts,” “The Simpsons Travels,” “The Simpsons Rock” and “The Simpsons Sports” collections. Also in November, a few favorites in November include “The Mandalorian” Returns/“Co-Dependents Day” and “The Right Stuff”/ “Deep Space Homer.” They are all part of the new brand campaign the streamer kicked off: “Simpsons Forever.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has secured a devoted following from fans. Now the Emmy-winning Amazon Prime Video series has a new brand extension: a tour offering. Beginning this November, On Location Tours begins rolling out private tours in Manhattan for small groups (three and under) in a 1957 Studebaker Commander featured in all three seasons of the show. A tour guide dressed as Mrs. Maisel and a driver will take fans to some of Midge’s favorite haunts, from the butcher shop — “We got the rabbi!” — to the classic Upper West Side pre-war building where she and her family live.

“Stephen Colbert: Election 2020” trailer