Stingray Music Expands Streaming, Announces Launch with 8 Major OTT & TV Providers

Stingray, the Montreal-based global music, media, and technology company, has announced today the launch of ad-supported TV channels as well as SVOD and AVOD services with eight major OTT and TV providers. This includes U.S. services Local Now, Plex TV, Struum, Altice USA’s Optimum Stream, and Suddenlink Stream, among other international providers like Pluto TV in Brazil; Amazon Prime Video Channels in Netherlands, Italy, and Spain; and a few others.

Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray, said, “We are thrilled to bring Stingray services to new and existing partners looking to provide quality entertainment for their customers. With these new distribution agreements, we have grown our potential worldwide reach by over millions of viewers.”

New partnerships with Local Now, Plex TV, and Struum will undoubtedly increase Stingray’s audience, adding millions of potential viewers in new territories and platforms. As of late, Stingray has been downloaded more than 160 million times and has reached 400 million users from 160 countries. It is expected that Stingray’s influence will continue to accelerate rapidly.

Last year, Stingray Music expanded its brand presence in the U.S., launching with Comcast Xfinity, Distro TV, Freecast’s Select TV, Channel Plus on LG, MX Player, and XUMO.

Stingray’s FAST channels offer audiences free access to music in every possible genre and lifestyle content such as Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray Karaoke, Stingray Naturescape, and Stingray Music. Music fans will enjoy singing to Stingray Karaoke’s impressive catalog of songs by top artists; Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Elton John, and other talents.

Its SVOD and AVOD services include Qello Concerts by Stingray and Stingray Karaoke plus Stingray Classica and Stingray DJAZZ. These services allow viewers to stream on-demand sold-out concert performances by the most prominent entertainers, jazz performers, and classical music, operas, and ballets from across the globe.

About Stingray

Stingray Music is a top provider of audio TV channels, 4K UHD television channels, SVOD content, FAST channels, digital signage, karaoke products, in-store music, 100+ radio stations, and music apps.

Much like other audio OTT brands such as Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, etc., Stingray Music has diversified music channels and catered playlists centered around what’s trending, different genres, and recommended songs.

The music is expertly curated, has unlimited skips (unlike Spotify’s ad-supported plan), and is great for on-the-go listening.

It was first launched as a Canadian pay-TV audio service known as Galaxie. In 2014, it was rebranded as Stingray Music after Stingray united all its properties under one brand.

You can listen to music on the Stingray Music mobile app, on the Web, or with your TV provider.