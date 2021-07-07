STIRR Adding Locally Produced Content To Its STIRR City Channels

The Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned STIRR free video streaming service has announced that has begun to create locally produced news specials for its STIRR City channels.

The effort has started with a documentary and town hall produced by Sinclair’s Baltimore station, WBFF, to stream on the Baltimore Stirr City channel on July 8.

The Baltimore-produced news specials, Baltimore Is Dying, and Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall: City in Crisis, were produced by the WBFF news team, and first streamed on July 1 and will be streamed once again on July 8, following the regular stream of the 6 pm news:

6 pm ET - Fox45 News at 6pm

6:30 pm ET - Baltimore is Dying (30 minute documentary)

7 pm ET - Your Voice, Your Future Town Hall: City in Crisis (60-minute town hall)

The documentary special examines Baltimore’s violent crime crisis, while the town hall provides a forum for residents of Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood to discuss the safety of the community and discuss potential solutions to the problems there.

STIRR includes more than 100 free ad-supported channels providing local news, entertainment, and sports-related content, as well as what they describe as “digital-first channels” including STIRR City — which is localized in the 73 markets across the nation where Sinclair produces local news content.

In each market, STIRR City offers regionally relevant programming specific to the market, including live, local news, and the station’s syndicated television programming. In Baltimore, for example, viewers are able to watch Judge Judy, Family Feud, Jeopardy!, and Wheel of Fortune on demand.

STIRR is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs, and iOS and Android devices. In addition, STIRR is available on the web at STIRR.com.