Pluto TV and STIRR Add New Channels to Free Streaming Services

Both Sinclair-owned STIRR and ViacomCBS-owned Pluto are adding new channels to their streaming lineup.

For Pluto TV, they have partnered with BBC to add channels focused on Food and Home. BBC Food will bring content from British Chefs Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson. BBC Home will bring content focused on home and garden renovations. They have worked with BBC in the past, including to stream Dr. Who on the platform.

BBC Food: Step into the kitchen with some of the finest chefs in the British Isles, including Nigella Lawson, Jamie Oliver, Rachel Allen, and more, where something wonderful is always cooking.

BBC Home: Take a trip across the pond with the one channel bringing you the very best in British home remodeling and garden renovation, all day, every day.

For STIRR, the new additions bring local content to even more markets including Minneapolis, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and more. In the past, STIRR had said more than 50% of their viewing came from STIRR City channels. With the additions, they have STIRR City linear channels in almost 100 markets.

STIRR City Twin Cities

STIRR City St Louis

STIRR City Pittsburgh

STIRR City Raleigh

STIRR City Milwaukee

STIRR City Norfolk

Free streaming has seem massive gains over the last year. In November, Pluto TV announced that they had reached 28.4 million active users in the U.S. STIRR, which has focused on local content, including being the only way to get Jeopardy next day for free, had 1.6 million downloads in their first year.