Can You Stream NHL Games with Hulu Black Friday Deal? ($0.99 a Month For a Year)

If you’re a hockey fan, this is the time to sign-up for Hulu. As part of the new NHL TV deal, you will get 75+ live games that aren’t on cable or satellite – only on Hulu and ESPN+. Through Cyber Monday, you can get Hulu for just $0.99 a month (normally $6.99) for the next 12 months.

How to Get Hulu Black Friday 2021 Deal

Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal

Click Get This Deal on Hulu

Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $0.99 per month for the next year

Get The Deal $0.99 / mo. | normally $6.99 hulu.com Black Friday Deal Save $72 on the Hulu Limited Commercials Plan

For most NHL teams, you will need Hulu or ESPN+ to stream 5-6 games every NHL season going forward. These games are available nationally, meaning that there are no local blackouts. This includes Black Friday games between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, as well as the Devils vs. Predators.

NHL National TV Games By Team

This is how many games will air on each channel for in-market streaming of your favorite NHL team.

Full Hulu/ESPN+ TV Schedule